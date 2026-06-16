Ondas Inc.: Ondas Launches New Autonomous Defense Systems of Systems at Eurosatory 2026 Under Its "Autonomy at First Contact" Vision

Ondas will present its unified systems of systems architecture connecting air defense, aerial intelligence, ground robotics, loitering mission systems, and AI-powered command software into one autonomous operational force

New systems and integrated solutions launching at Eurosatory include Iron Wave, Dual Shield, MODUS, Scout Cyber-over-RF, Iron Arrow, and LADOS, expanding Ondas' unified autonomous architecture

Ondas will highlight its European joint venture ONBERG advancing local manufacturing, deployment, and support capabilities for autonomous drone defense systems across Europe

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous drone and advanced defense technologies, today announced the launch of new autonomous defense systems and integrated systems of systems solutions at Eurosatory 2026 under its "Autonomy at First Contact" vision. At Eurosatory, Ondas is presenting products and solutions across five core technology categories: Air Defense, Aerial Intelligence, Aerial One-Way Attack, Ground Robotics, and AI Software. The Company is also launching new integrated systems of systems designed to connect these capabilities into one coordinated autonomous operational force.

Modern defense and homeland security missions are entering a new era. Threats are moving faster, unmanned systems are reshaping the battlefield, and critical operations across military, homeland security, public safety, and critical infrastructure environments are becoming more complex. The first line of contact is no longer only human. Ondas is building for this new reality by integrating combat-proven autonomous systems into one unified system-of-systems architecture designed to allow technology to make first contact before humans are exposed.

At Eurosatory, Ondas presents its unified autonomous architecture to defense forces, homeland security agencies, and public safety organizations from allied nations. The Company's platform connects air defense, aerial intelligence, ground robotics, loitering mission systems, sensors, and AI-powered command software into one autonomous operational force designed to sense, decide, orchestrate, execute, and assess across multiple domains and mission environments.

"Eurosatory marks an important milestone for Ondas as we launched new autonomous defense systems and presented our system-of-systems architecture to European and allied defense markets," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Europe is a central pillar of our long-term growth strategy, and we believe the region's defense forces, homeland security agencies, and critical infrastructure operators require sovereign, scalable, and mission-ready autonomous systems to address rapidly evolving threats. Through ONBERG, our European joint venture, we are strengthening our local industrial foundation and customer support capabilities while bringing Ondas' integrated autonomous defense technologies to one of the world's most important allied defense markets."

Together with a wide range of systems and solutions in the fields Air Defense, Aerial Intelligence, Aerial One-Way Attack, Ground Robotics, and AI Software, Ondas launches new systems and integrated solutions across the critical layers of modern defense and security operations, including Iron Wave, Dual Shield, MODUS, Scout Cyber-over-RF, Iron Arrow, and LADOS.

Iron Wave is an integrated autonomous defense solution built around combat-proven unmanned ground vehicle capabilities, containerized rapid deployment, tactical first-line operations, and integrated ground and air defense. It is designed to support forward-deployed missions where autonomous systems can provide first-contact capabilities before soldiers or first responders are exposed.

Dual Shield is a modular truck-mounted counter-UAS solution designed for maneuvering forces. The system is intended to provide mobile layered protection against unmanned aerial threats, supporting forces operating across dynamic and contested environments.

MODUS is a modular under-layer and low-altitude solution for dismounted and maneuvering ground forces. It is designed to support tactical operators with autonomous sensing, protection, and response capabilities close to the operational edge.

Scout Cyber-over-RF is a mobile counter-UAS solution designed for field operators. The system extends Ondas' counter-drone capabilities to mobile teams requiring flexible, rapid, and operationally deployable protection against hostile drones.

Iron Arrow is Ondas' new long-range interceptor platform, designed to provide a new level of autonomy and scale for defense against unmanned platforms.

LADOS is a layered autonomous defense orchestration system designed to control autonomous operations across air, ground, and security environments. LADOS connects sensors, autonomous systems, communications, and effectors into one operational ecosystem, enabling faster detection, smarter decisions, synchronized mission execution, and real-time situational understanding.

Together, these systems expand Ondas' unified autonomous architecture across air defense, aerial intelligence, ground robotics, loitering mission systems, and AI-powered command software. The launch follows a series of strategic business moves by Ondas, including the expansion of its defense and security technology base, continued integration of acquired autonomous systems capabilities, and the establishment of ONBERG to support local manufacturing, deployment, and customer access across Europe. Ondas believes these steps position the Company to scale its system-of-systems strategy across allied defense, homeland security, public safety, and critical infrastructure markets, while supporting future growth through additional deployments, partnerships, and regional industrial capabilities.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

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