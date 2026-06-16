Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") has signed a strategic advisory engagement with Global Frontier Advisors L.P. ("GFA"), a Washington, D.C.-based firm whose partners include former senior U.S. military officers, diplomats, and international business executives.

In connection with the engagement, Aftermath has formed an Advisory Board and named three GFA founding partners as inaugural members: Lieutenant General David Bellon (USMC, Ret.), Lieutenant General Michael S. Groen (USMC, Ret.), and Ambassador James "Jimmy" Story (Ret.). A formal Advisory Services Agreement took effect March 27, 2026, with the Company's newly formed U.S. subsidiary, U.S. Critical Minerals Corp. ("USCMC").

The Advisory Board has been established to support the strategic positioning of Aftermath's 100%-owned Berenguela silver-copper-manganese project in Peru and the downstream development work being undertaken through USCMC. Berenguela is a potential future source of silver, copper and manganese for U.S.-aligned supply chains. The Company is exploring partnerships, offtake arrangements and funding structures to advance Berenguela in line with the U.S. administration's objectives of securing Western Hemisphere critical metals feedstock for U.S.-based refining capacity. The Company believes this positions Aftermath Silver as a strategically significant solution for the U.S. battery and defense materials' supply chains.

Michael Williams, Executive Chairman of Aftermath commented "At Berenguela, Aftermath is developing a potentially large Western Hemisphere silver-copper-manganese feedstock source and has assembled the right people with the right technical capabilities to execute development of the project. Working with GFA, we are confident that the Berenguela story will continue to reach the right decision-makers in Washington and that the project is recognized as a crucial strategic international asset."

Commenting on behalf of GFA, Lt. General David Bellon, USMC (Ret.), a member of the new Advisory Board said: "The strategic case for this project is clear, but the economic one is equally compelling. A U.S. domiciled critical metals facility means skilled American jobs and a domestic processing anchor for industries that today must import much of the critical minerals they need. Its impact runs well beyond the plant gate, strengthening the entire value chain that depends on this material - from battery and cathode manufacturing to grid-scale storage. This opportunity is a great example of how durable, allied supply chains can drive economic resilience in America."

His colleague and fellow advisory board member Ambassador James "Jimmy" Story (Ret.) added "Today marks a significant step forward for Aftermath Silver. The GFA Advisory Board connects Aftermath's technical and commercial work on Berenguela to the U.S. government and provides the engagement that a project of this strategic importance requires. It connects senior GFA advisors who have deep national security and critical-minerals expertise with the Aftermath team, and positions Aftermath to advance Berenguela, helping to establish a domestic, allied supply chain for a critical battery and defense materials, and building long-term value for Aftermath's shareholders."

With these advisors joining its Advisory Board, USCMC gains senior-level access and credibility across the U.S. national security, defense, energy, and development-finance communities. Their collective standing is intended to strengthen the Company's ability to engage the relevant departments and agencies and to identify and pursue federal and state funding and procurement pathways for which the project may be eligible, potentially including programs under the Defense Production Act and those administered by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Export-Import Bank of the United States, and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, among others.

Advisory Board

All three inaugural members are GFA founding partners, bringing complementary experience across national security, defense industrial policy, and Western Hemisphere diplomacy relevant to the project:

Lieutenant General David Bellon, USMC (Ret.) - GFA's Managing Partner, General Bellon served more than 35 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, culminating as Commander of Marine Forces South and Commander of the Marine Corps Reserve. He brings extensive Congressional relationships and operational experience across Latin America and the Middle East, and holds a JD with bar admissions in four states and multiple federal courts.

Lieutenant General Michael S. Groen, USMC (Ret.) - General Groen concluded a 36-year Marine Corps career as the Senate-confirmed Director of the Department of Defense's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center. A former senior leader at the National Security Agency and Senior Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he brings experience at the intersection of national security policy, defense industrial planning, and technology strategy.

Ambassador James "Jimmy" Story (Ret.) - A career Foreign Service Officer with 27 years of service across Latin America and Africa, Ambassador Story served as U.S. Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (2018-2023), as Consul General in Rio de Janeiro, as U.S. Chargé d'Affaires to Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe, and in senior roles addressing international narcotics and law enforcement in the Western Hemisphere.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver and critical metals, with a pipeline of projects in stable jurisdictions selected for their growth and development potential.

Berenguela Silver-Copper-Manganese project (Peru). 100%-owned, located in the Department of Puno. A current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate was published December 4, 2025.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project (Chile). 100%-owned. A NI 43-101 mineral resource was released December 15, 2020 and is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Cachinal Silver-Gold project (Chile). 100%-owned, located approximately 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta.

About Global Frontier Advisors L.P.

Global Frontier Advisors L.P. is a Washington, D.C.-based strategic advisory firm whose partners include former senior U.S. military officers, diplomats, and international business executives. GFA advises corporations, governments, and investors operating in geopolitically complex environments, with a focus on critical minerals, defense technology, energy transition, and national security-aligned investment. For more information, visit www.globalfrontieradvisors.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed development, scale, timing, and economics of the contemplated HPMSM processing facility; the suitability and availability of Berenguela feedstock; the role and anticipated benefits of the Advisory Board and the GFA engagement; and the Company's potential eligibility for, or pursuit of, government funding, procurement, or offtake. Such statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. The contemplated facility is at a conceptual stage and is not based on a preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, feasibility study, or other technical report under National Instrument 43-101; there is no certainty the project will be developed.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation: commodity prices; the ability to secure financing, offtake, and permits; capital cost inflation; the outcome of feasibility and technical studies; the availability and outcome of government programs (which are discretionary and for which no application has been made, award received, or commitment obtained); changes in law or policy; political, currency, and operational risks; and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Aftermath Silver Ltd.