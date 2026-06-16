BlackBerry Answers Rising Demand for Sovereign Endpoint Control

BlackBerry UEM advances AI-assisted operations and post-quantum readiness while strengthening data residency and cloud independence with expanded macOS support for enterprise, defense and governments

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / BlackBerry Secure Communications, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), today announced enhanced capabilities coming to BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) designed to meet growing demand for sovereign endpoint control across enterprise, government, and regulated industries.

Sovereign control over endpoints is becoming a mainstream requirement well beyond traditional regulated sectors, driven by tightening data-residency requirements across Europe, finalized post-quantum cryptography standards, and accelerating adoption of Apple devices in environments that cannot route management through a public cloud. The upcoming UEM release extends the BlackBerry platform's sovereign endpoint management capabilities across AI-assisted operations, post-quantum cryptography, macOS, multi-tenant environments and secure file sharing.

"Organizations should not have to choose between modern capabilities and sovereign control," said Nathan Jenniges, Senior Vice President and General Manager, BlackBerry Secure Communications. "These enhancements enable customers to adopt AI, prepare for the post-quantum era, and manage diverse device fleets on infrastructure they own and control."

As enterprises and governments expand macOS deployments, many endpoint management solutions remain tethered to vendor-hosted clouds, introducing jurisdictional exposure that European and public-sector buyers are actively designing out of their environments.

BlackBerry is expanding macOS management within UEM through its on-premises deployment model, enabling organizations to manage Apple, Windows and Android devices from a single console without cloud dependency or third-party data paths. BlackBerry UEM is the first and only endpoint management solution certified by Germany's Federal Office for Information Security under Common Criteria, validated for managing Apple and Samsung devices in government environments.

To address emerging cryptographic risks, BlackBerry UEM is advancing its post-quantum roadmap by upgrading cryptographic libraries on devices and aligning with NIST post-quantum standards as part of its path toward FIPS 140-3 accreditation. These enhancements embed quantum-resistant protections from the UEM server through to secured applications on end-user devices. Combined with UEM's BSI Common Criteria certification and NATO Restricted alignment, this provides regulated buyers in Europe and beyond with a migration path grounded in independently validated credentials rather than reliance on a single national standard.

The release also introduces expanded multi-tenant management capabilities to support service providers and complex enterprise and government estates that require strong separation between departments, agencies or customers. A modernized UEM console and refreshed administrator experience reduce operational complexity while supporting scale in sovereign, on-premises environments.

Secure AI-assisted capabilities are optional and can be enabled at an organization's discretion, improving efficiency while operating within BlackBerry's security first architecture and under organizational control. Rounding out the release, enhancements to BlackBerry's secure file-sharing capability embed access controls directly into each document, so protection travels with the file itself rather than depending on a network perimeter, addressing exfiltration risk in zero-trust environments.

The new capabilities are expected to be available in the summer of 2026, with select management and multi-tenant console enhancements becoming generally available later in 2026. To learn more about the latest BlackBerry UEM enhancement, read the blog.

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About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-answers-rising-demand-for-sovereign-endpoint-control-1177042