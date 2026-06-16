New presence will support managed hosting and low-latency connectivity to BME Exchange ahead of BME's planned migration to MD6

In preparation for BME (Bolsas y Mercados Españoles) migrating its matching engines from BME's Las Rozas data center to the Equinix MD6 colocation data center in Madrid, Waypoint Trading Solutions, a TNS business, is expanding its European exchange footprint with the launch of services in MD6.

This latest development will support managed hosting and ultra-low latency Layer 1 exchange connectivity to BME Exchange. The relocation of BME's matching engines to MD6 in Q2 2027 will place trading firms in close proximity to the core Spanish trading platform, helping to minimize network latency.

Extending Waypoint's presence in Europe means customers will have continued ultra-low latency Layer 1 exchange connectivity to all key European financial hubs, complementing its colocation services in London, Frankfurt and other major exchanges. It enables firms, including market data vendors and exchange members, to access Spanish equities and derivatives markets for both market data and order entry. Waypoint will also offer Layer 3 services in MD6.

"We are delighted to support BME's planned migration and further enhance our European exchange connectivity and managed hosting capabilities," said Jeff Mezger, Vice President of Product Management, Waypoint Trading Solutions. "Our focus remains on supporting connectivity globally via our low latency backbone specifically engineered to minimize network latency and maximize resiliency and uptime."

"Waypoint's presence in MD6 will give customers direct access to BME Exchange from a key European financial hub," said Santiago Ximenez Rodriguez, Head Data Connectivity, Exchanges, SIX. "We welcome the expansion of connectivity options that support efficient access to Spanish markets."

This deployment is part of Waypoint's ongoing commitment to providing colocation services within Europe, which already includes BME, SIX Swiss Exchange, CBOE Europe, Deutsche Boerse, Euronext, LME, Nasdaq Nordic and LSE data centers. In 2022, Waypoint announced its managed hosting and colocation access in the BME data center and last year launched services in the Equinix ZH4 colocation data center in Zurich, enabling managed hosting and ultra-low latency Layer 1 exchange connectivity to SIX Swiss Exchange.

Adding this new colocation in Madrid means Waypoint customers can benefit from direct access to a key financial hub with over 85,000 equities, fixed income and derivative instruments, as well as an expanding ecosystem of growth market listings and securitized derivatives that provide access to one of Europe's most dynamic investment landscapes.

As both a registered data vendor and application service provider with SIX, Waypoint offers customers a managed alternative to building and maintaining extensive specialist infrastructure in-house, enabling trading firms to focus internal resources on their core business.

About Waypoint Trading Solutions

Waypoint Trading Solutions, a TNS business, is a global provider of mission-critical trading infrastructure. Built on the combined strengths of TNS' Financial Markets business and Radianz, Waypoint supports financial institutions globally across the full trading infrastructure stack combining the world's largest financial extranet, a managed low-latency platform with global hosting and exchange access, and fully managed market data operations. With decades of experience operating financial market infrastructure, Waypoint maintains an extensive global footprint across major financial centers, supported by 24x7x365 operational teams, deep local expertise and end-to-end management delivered by multidisciplinary technical experts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616563201/en/

Contacts:

For more information please contact:

Fiona Butler

The Realization Group

+44 (0)7796 410557

waypoint.pr@therealizationgroup.com

Or



Clare Cockroft/Bronte Saulle

Waypoint Trading Solutions, a TNS business

+ 44 (0)114 292 0163

pr@tnsi.com