Kreate Group Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Kreate Group Plc raises its guidance for 2026: revenue EUR 600-650 million and EBITA EUR 21-26 million

16.6.2026 15:35:02 EEST | Kreate Group Oyj | Inside information

Kreate Group Plc ("Kreate") raises its revenue and EBITA guidance for the financial year 2026 as a result of the efficient implementation of projects and stronger than anticipated order book development.

New guidance for 2026

Kreate estimates that its revenue in 2026 will grow and amount to EUR 600-650 million (2025: EUR 315 million) and that its EBITA will grow and amount to EUR 21-26 million (2025: EUR 10.2 million).

Basis for the guidance

The update to the company's revenue guidance is based on the better than anticipated implementation of ongoing projects and the strong development of the order book during the second quarter of 2026. Successful key personnel recruitments at the beginning of the year have enabled the efficient implementation of projects, and at the same time the order book has grown with new projects starting immediately, which have been launched quickly. According to Kreate's estimate, achieving the guidance range does not require any significant new projects. The revenue realised in 2026 will be affected in particular by the implementation schedules of large projects, where timing may shift between years. Revenue accumulation and order book development have been strong in all group companies: Kreate Oy, Kreate Sverige Oy and KFS Finland Oy.

Regarding profitability in 2026, Kreate expects absolute EBITA profitability to grow from the level of the previous guidance and relative profitability to improve from 2025. The increase in EBITA guidance is mainly based on forecast revenue growth. The realised result for the beginning of the year is affected by Kreate's front-loaded growth investments and integration costs resulting from the acquisition.

Previous guidance published on 30 March 2026:

Kreate estimates that its revenue in 2026 will grow and be EUR 510-550 million (2025: EUR 315 million) and that its EBITA will grow and be EUR 18-22 million (2025: EUR 10.2 million).

Basis for the guidance issued on 30 March 2026: The beginning of the year for the Kreate Group has developed favorably. The Group's order backlog has grown well at the beginning of the year and new projects have started as planned. In addition, the company still has large projects and parts of them in the development phase, which are expected to be recorded in the order backlog by mid-year. Overall, the company's outlook for the end of the year has strengthened especially in private sector customers. Kreate is aware of over EUR 480 million of revenue expected to be realized in 2026, taking into account the current order backlog, projects still in the development phase as well as certain projects in the negotiation phase, for which Kreate considers the signing of contracts to be highly probable. In addition to the improved outlook, Kreate Group Plc's subsidiary Kreate Oy and Keller Holdings Ltd have agreed to amend the shareholders' agreement concerning KFS Finland Oy (KFS) as of 1 April 2026, after which KFS will be reported in the Kreate Group as a subsidiary. This change is estimated to increase the Kreate Group's revenue in the current financial year by approximately EUR 30 million. The background to the change in KFS Finland Oy's shareholder agreement and its impact on Kreate Group's reporting are described in more detail in connection with the guidance update published on 30 March 2026: Inside information, profit warning: Kreate raises its revenue and EBITA guidance, driven by good early-year development, improved year-end outlook and changes to the shareholders' agreement of the joint venture KFS Finland Oy

Kreate Group Plc

Board of Directors

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, media and kreategroup.fi/en

Contacts

Mikko Laine, CFO, Kreate Group Oyj, +358 50 599 9201, mikko.laine@kreate.fi

Timo Vikström, President & CEO, Kreate Group Oyj, +358 400 740 057, timo.vikstrom@kreate.fi

About Kreate Group Oyj

Kreate Group is one of Finland's leading infrastructure construction companies. The company builds bridges, railways, roads, and tunnels, and provides solutions for environmental construction, foundation and specialist foundation engineering, circular economy, and geotechnical needs. As a specialist in demanding projects, Kreate focuses on comprehensive quality and cost-effectiveness. The Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 315 million and the company employs over 800 people. Kreate Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.