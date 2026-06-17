Kreate Group Oyj: Kreate secured the largest contract in its history in Sweden - Road tunnel renovation increases order backlog by approximately EUR 30 million

17.6.2026 08:30:02 EEST | Kreate Group Oyj | Investor News

Kreate Sverige AB has signed a subcontract agreement worth approximately SEK 320 million, or approximately EUR 30 million, for the renovation of the Lundby Tunnel located in Gothenburg. The project will be recorded in the order backlog for the second quarter of 2026.

The agreement is the largest in value in the history of Kreate Sverige. The project includes demolition, reinforcement, sealing and interior lining works for the tunnel, which is more than two kilometres long, as well as temporary arrangements and fire water system piping. The works will commence in September 2026 and be completed two years later, in August 2028.

The contractual partner is Mark- och Energibyggarna i Göteborg AB, which serves as the main contractor for the project. The client is the Swedish Transport Administration Trafikverket.

- Kreate Sverige is a leading player in tunnel renovation construction and inner linings in Sweden. The Lundby Tunnel project combines these core competencies of ours in an excellent way, so we felt from the outset that the project was our own. During the tender, we worked in cooperation with Mark & Energibyggarna, and this collaboration proved to be a competitive and right choice for both parties, says Kenneth Wahlqvist, Managing Director of Kreate Sverige AB.

- The contract brings us continuity for the next two years and ensures that our volume remains at a high level before the next significant growth phase in the tunnel construction market begins in 2027. Several major infrastructure and tunnel construction projects are expected to start in Sweden in the coming years, such as the Stockholm metro extensions, the Södertörn cross-link project and the next phases of the Ostlänken rail project. When the upcoming megaprojects begin, we will be ready and in a strong position, Wahlqvist continues.

- We have systematically grown our business in Sweden, and the Lundby Tunnel contract is proof of our Swedish organisation's ability to participate in increasingly larger projects based on its own special expertise. In line with our strategy, Sweden is developing into a second strong geographical pillar for the Group, says Timo Vikström, President and CEO of Kreate Group.

The Lundby Tunnel is part of the Lundbyleden route in Gothenburg, connecting the E6, E20 and E45 motorways to the island of Hisingen and the Port of Gothenburg. Completed in 1998, the tunnel is approximately 2,060 metres long and is a key part of the transport connections to the Port of Gothenburg and one of the longest road tunnels in Sweden.

An image of the Lundby Tunnel is available as an attachment to this release.

Kreate Group Plc

Contacts

Mikko Laine, CFO, Kreate Group Oyj, +358 50 599 9201, mikko.laine@kreate.fi

Niina Streng, Head of Investor Relations and ESG, Kreate Group Oyj, +358 41 732 3362, niina.streng@kreate.fi

About Kreate Group Oyj

Kreate Group is one of Finland's leading infrastructure construction companies. The company builds bridges, railways, roads, and tunnels, and provides solutions for environmental construction, foundation and specialist foundation engineering, circular economy, and geotechnical needs. As a specialist in demanding projects, Kreate focuses on comprehensive quality and cost-effectiveness. The Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 315 million and the company employs over 800 people. Kreate Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.