

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Optimism surrounding the preliminary U.S.-Iran deal as well as uncertainty surrounding the actual terms of agreement swayed global market sentiment. Anxiety ahead of the first FOMC under the new Fed Chair also lingered, limiting gains.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory while SpaceX scaled fresh highs. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index is trading close to the flatline. Sovereign bond yields mostly declined. However, yields on Japanese bonds climbed amidst the rate hike by Bank of Japan.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have dropped more than 4 percent, further eroding the geopolitical risk premium accumulated during the Middle East war. Gold firmed up. Cryptocurrencies mostly rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,835.10, up 0.32% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,557.30, up 0.04% Germany's DAX at 24,990.77, up 0.35% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,498.61, up 0.65% France's CAC 40 at 8,443.20, up 0.71% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,270.36, up 0.66% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 69,404.50, up 0.13% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,917.70, up 0.04% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,091.89, down 0.11% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,493.95, down 1.40% South Korea's KOSPI at 8,726.60, up 2.11%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.66, up 0.02% EUR/USD at 1.1601, up 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3415, down 0.05% USD/JPY at 160.33, up 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.7069, down 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.4011, up 0.16%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.434%, down 0.69% Germany at 2.9236%, down 0.95% France at 3.656%, down 1.08% U.K. at 4.7930%, down 0.45% Japan at 2.654%, up 3.11%.



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $79.68, down 4.20%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $76.94, down 4.72%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,367.47, up 0.36%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $70.90, up 1.03%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,536.91, up 0.47% Ethereum at $1,818.29, up 3.16% BNB at $615.02, down 0.77% XRP at $1.24, up 1.08% Solana at $74.91, up 3.35%



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