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WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Xetra
15.06.26 | 17:35
302,20 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
309,90311,2016:44
309,40311,9016:44
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Wesco International: Wesco Cares and WIN BRG Advance Opportunities for Women Through EmpowerHer Scholarship Program

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Wesco, through its Wesco Cares program and in partnership with its Women's Impact Network (WIN) Business Resource Group, is proud to support the next generation of women pursuing careers in the electrical and skilled trades through the IEC Foundation EmpowerHer Scholarship program.

This year, 15 scholarships were awarded helping expand access to education and training opportunities across the industry. The scholarships will support students across a range of educational pathways, including two-year colleges and four-year universities, providing critical resources to help them advance their academic and professional goals. Award recipients were formally notified through scholarship letters issued by the IEC Foundation, reinforcing the program's shared commitment to expanding opportunity and access within the electrical and systems contracting industries.

As the demand for skilled trades continues to grow, initiatives like EmpowerHer play an important role in supporting women entering and advancing in these fields, where they have historically been underrepresented. By investing in education, training, and career pathways, the program helps remove barriers and create more opportunities for women to build sustainable, rewarding careers in the industry.

"The EmpowerHer Scholarship reflects our commitment to building a more inclusive talent pipeline and supporting women at every stage of their career journey," said Wesco Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Chris Wolf. "Through Wesco Cares and the leadership of our WIN BRG, we are proud to partner with organizations like the IEC Foundation to create meaningful, lasting impact."

The IEC Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing education and workforce development in the electrical and systems contracting industries, administers the program and supports students in achieving their educational goals.

Through initiatives like EmpowerHer, Wesco Cares continues to invest in programs that strengthen communities, support workforce development, and empower individuals to succeed in high-demand careers.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Media contact:

Corporate Communications
Jennifer Sniderman
Vice President, Corporate Communications
717-579-6603

Find more stories and multimedia from Wesco International at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-cares-and-win-brg-advance-opportunities-for-women-through-empowe-1178115

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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