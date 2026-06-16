Nocera, Inc: Nocera Announces Strategic Investment in CampaignPulse.ai, Expanding Artificial Intelligence Portfolio and Advancing Nocera Holdings Growth Strategy

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nocera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company") today announced that it has acquired a minority equity stake in CampaignPulse.ai , an emerging artificial intelligence company developing simulation-driven campaign intelligence, predictive analytics, and decision-support technologies designed to help organizations improve strategic planning, communications effectiveness, and resource allocation.

The investment represents another step in Nocera's recently announced transformation into Nocera Holdings, a diversified technology-focused platform pursuing opportunities across artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, robotics, biotech, and digital assets. The Company believes artificial intelligence may continue to drive significant disruption across industries, creating opportunities for innovative platforms that leverage advanced analytics, automation, and intelligent decision-support capabilities.

As organizations increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making, predictive analytics, and AI-powered strategic planning tools, Nocera believes the market for intelligent simulation and forecasting technologies may be positioned for growth. Through its investment in CampaignPulse.ai , the Company seeks exposure to an emerging segment of the AI ecosystem focused on helping organizations evaluate strategies, test outcomes, optimize communications, and improve decision-making before deploying resources in real-world environments.

The investment reflects Nocera's broader strategy of identifying innovative technology businesses operating in high-growth markets where artificial intelligence has the potential to transform traditional workflows, improve efficiency, and create long-term value.

"Our investment in CampaignPulse.ai represents another important step in the execution of Nocera's strategy to build a diversified portfolio of technology-driven businesses operating in high-growth markets," said Andy Jin, Chief Executive Officer of Nocera.

"Artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries through predictive analytics, automation, simulation, and intelligent decision-making capabilities. We are focused on identifying opportunities where innovative technologies can address real-world challenges while creating meaningful long-term value for shareholders. CampaignPulse.ai 's approach to leveraging large language models and simulation technologies aligns with our vision of investing in businesses positioned to benefit from the accelerating adoption of AI-driven solutions. As we continue evaluating additional acquisitions, strategic investments, and partnerships, our objective remains focused on building a scalable portfolio capable of generating sustainable long-term shareholder value."

Building the Next Generation of Campaign Intelligence

CampaignPulse.ai plans to utilize advanced large language models and artificial intelligence technologies to develop simulation-driven campaign intelligence tools designed to help organizations evaluate strategies before committing resources to real-world deployment. CampaignPulse.ai is an early-stage company and there can be no assurance that its planned products or services will be successfully developed or commercialized.

The platform is being designed to enable users to test messaging, policy positions, advertising campaigns, speeches, social media content, donor communications, fundraising initiatives, stakeholder engagement strategies, and other communications efforts within simulated environments before execution.

By modeling potential audience reactions, engagement patterns, and strategic outcomes, CampaignPulse.ai aims to help organizations reduce wasted spending, improve message effectiveness, identify potential vulnerabilities, optimize communications strategies, and accelerate decision-making processes.

Planned platform capabilities include:

AI-powered campaign simulations

Message testing and optimization

Audience intelligence and segmentation

Sentiment and narrative analysis

Content creation and campaign development tools

Multi-channel media execution support

Reputation monitoring and strategic communications

Rapid-response and campaign war room capabilities

Localization and audience personalization tools

Performance analytics and reporting dashboards

Funnel and lead capture support

Global ambassador-driven market expansion initiatives

The platform is also being designed to support white-label deployment opportunities and scalable implementations across local, regional, national, and international campaigns. Management believes the underlying technologies may also have broader applications across public affairs, advocacy, fundraising, stakeholder engagement, strategic communications, and organizational decision-support markets. No assurance can be given that any of these planned features or market opportunities will be realized.

Positioned Within a Growing AI and Analytics Market

The global market for artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and decision-support technologies continues to expand as enterprises, governments, advocacy organizations, and institutions seek more effective methods of evaluating outcomes, forecasting behavior, improving communications, and optimizing strategic planning.

Nocera believes platforms capable of combining simulation technology, large language models, audience intelligence, and predictive analytics may become increasingly valuable as organizations seek to improve operational efficiency, reduce uncertainty, and enhance decision-making processes.

CampaignPulse.ai intends to complement its technology roadmap through the development of a global ambassador network designed to support awareness initiatives, strategic relationships, market expansion efforts, and future platform adoption opportunities.

"We are excited to welcome Nocera as a strategic investor and partner," said Ash Wright, President of CampaignPulse.ai :

"Our goal is to build an intelligent platform capable of helping organizations better understand how audiences may respond to messaging, campaigns, and strategic initiatives before significant resources are deployed. We believe the combination of AI-powered simulations, predictive analytics, and decision-support capabilities can create a powerful new approach to campaign intelligence and strategic communications."

The investment further expands Nocera's growing portfolio of technology-focused opportunities and reflects the Company's continued efforts to identify emerging businesses operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence, data, automation, and digital innovation. Management believes strategic investments, acquisitions, and partnerships may remain key components of Nocera Holdings' long-term growth strategy as the Company continues executing its transformation into a diversified technology-focused platform.

About CampaignPulse.ai

CampaignPulse.ai is an emerging artificial intelligence company focused on developing simulation-driven campaign intelligence, predictive analytics, and decision-support technologies. The company is leveraging large language models, audience intelligence, and AI-powered analytics to help organizations evaluate strategies, optimize communications, and improve decision-making through advanced simulation environments and predictive modeling tools.

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera, Inc. (Nasdaq:NCRA) is a Nevada corporation pursuing a strategic transformation into a diversified holding company focused on identifying and expanding opportunities across high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence, AI infrastructure, data centers, robotics, biotech, blockchain and digital assets.

The Company is focused on strategic acquisitions, partnerships, investments and operational platforms positioned to capitalize on emerging global technology trends.

Leveraging international relationships and market access across Asia and other emerging global markets, Nocera Holdings seeks to build long-term shareholder value through scalable businesses, infrastructure opportunities and next-generation technologies shaping the future digital economy.

The Company also continues to evaluate opportunities related to tokenization, blockchain infrastructure and digital asset strategies as part of its broader vision for technology-enabled growth.

For more information, please visit www.nocera.company and www.noceraholdings.com (website updates coming soon) as the Company advances the launch of the Nocera Holdings brand.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will" and similar expressions as well as statements in the future tense are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, the Company's ability to identify, negotiate and consummate acquisitions or strategic investments on favorable terms or at all, the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy, maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, the availability of capital under the Company's financing facility, the Company's limited operating history in AI, infrastructure, robotics, biotech, blockchain and digital asset sectors, risks related to operating in international markets including Asia, the early-stage nature of the Company's portfolio investments including CampaignPulse.ai, the risk that portfolio companies may not successfully develop or commercialize planned products or services, competition from larger and better-capitalized companies, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Nocera undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

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