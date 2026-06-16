Unusual Machines Makes $30 Million Strategic Equity Investment in Powerus to Scale U.S. Autonomous Drone Manufacturing Infrastructure

Investment deepens the companies' existing supply and manufacturing relationship as Powerus advances its proposed business combination

Powerus has previously announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PUSA); the merger has not closed and remains subject to customary closing conditions.





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Power Corporation, doing business as "Powerus," today announced a $30 million strategic investment from Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a domestic manufacturer of NDAA-compliant drone components. The investment strengthens a working relationship already in place between the two companies, under which Powerus sources drone components and hardware from Unusual Machines

The companies' interests are closely aligned: as Powerus scales its production of autonomous and counter-drone systems, it has been and expects to be a meaningful customer for U.S.-made components of the kind Unusual Machines supplies. Powerus is under no obligation to purchase any specific volume of parts, and the two companies operate independently; the relationship reflects a shared focus on building a domestic, U.S.-based defense-autonomy supply chain.

"Unusual Machines has been a valued partner as we've scaled, and this investment reflects the strength of that relationship and our shared commitment to American-made autonomy," said Andrew Fox, CEO of Powerus. "The more we grow, the more we both benefit from a resilient domestic supply chain."

"We chose to work with Unusual Machines because they deliver components we trust in real-world conditions," said Brett Velicovich, Co-Founder of Powerus. "The threats our customers face are evolving fast, and meeting them takes a supply chain that's built here, holds up under pressure and can scale. Having them as a strategic investor lets us move faster on domestic manufacturing and put proven systems where they're needed most."

"Powerus is quickly building autonomous and counter-UAS systems at scale. They require trusted domestic suppliers and working capital to go fast," said Allan Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Unusual Machines. "This investment reflects our confidence in the team, their vision, and the long-term relationship we are building as part of a resilient U.S. drone and counter drone supply chain."

About Powerus

Powerus (Autonomous Power Corporation) builds and scales unified autonomous systems designed to move, protect, and sustain critical assets in high-risk environments, with capabilities spanning heavy-lift platforms, autonomous air systems, autonomous maritime systems, mission systems, training and support, and U.S.-based manufacturing. Powerus operates through its subsidiaries, each a Powerus company. Powerus previously announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PUSA); the merger has not closed and remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4 and applicable regulatory approvals. Learn more at power.us.

About Unusual Machines, Inc.

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com

The hyperlink above directs to a third-party website not affiliated with AGH or Powerus. The linked content is independently maintained and does not form part of this press release or any SEC filing. Neither party controls, endorses, or makes any representation regarding the accuracy or completeness of the linked content.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the strategic investment by Unusual Machines in Powerus; the anticipated benefits of the investment and of the companies' ongoing relationship; expectations regarding Powerus's growth, production, and component sourcing; and the proposed business combination between Powerus and Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. and its expected timing. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) the risk that the anticipated benefits of the investment or of the companies' relationship are not realized; (ii) the risk that Powerus does not achieve anticipated growth or production levels, or does not purchase components at anticipated volumes, the parties being under no obligation to do so; (iii) the risk that the proposed merger between Powerus and Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. is not completed on the expected timeline or at all, including the risk that the Form S-4 does not become effective or that required approvals or closing conditions are not satisfied; (iv) competitive, regulatory, export-control, and government-procurement risks affecting the defense technology sector; and (v) the other risks described in the filings of Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. and Unusual Machines, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and except as required by law, neither company undertakes any obligation to update them. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

No Offer or Solicitation

This document is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, AGH has filed or will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include an information statement and preliminary prospectus of AGH. Investors and security holders are urged to read those materials and any other documents filed with the SEC when they become available, because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction. Free copies may be obtained through the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or at AGH's website at https://www.aureusgreenway.com/secfilings.

Media and Investor Contacts

Powerus - Media: [Escalate PR contact / press@power.us]

Powerus - Investor Relations: [Jason Assad / IR contact]

Unusual Machines - Media: media@unusualmachines.com

Unusual Machines - Investor Relations: investors@unusualmachines.com