SEALSQ Secures Patent for Breakthrough "Back-to-Physical" NFT Technology

Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Secures European Patent for "Back-to-Physical" NFT Technology Enabling Trusted Semiconductor Authentication

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or the "Company"), a leader in Semiconductors, PKI, Post-Quantum technology, and secure digital identity solutions, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted a divisional patent covering the core "Back-to-Physical" claims of its foundational NFT invention.

The newly granted claims are specifically designed for provisioning Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) directly into semiconductors, creating a tamper-proof, hardware-rooted connection between digital assets and physical chips. This breakthrough enables NFTs to be permanently and verifiably anchored to secure silicon, establishing an immutable chain of provenance, authenticity, ownership, and lifecycle management for semiconductor components deployed in critical infrastructure and high-value industries.

"I am pleased to announce that the EPO has granted this divisional patent relating to the 'Back-to-Physical' claims of our NFT patent," said Jean Pierre Enguent, CTO of SEALSQ. "These claims are particularly applicable to NFTs being provisioned into semiconductors and represent a significant milestone in our strategy to fuse digital and physical trust at the silicon level. By embedding digital identities directly into chips, we are enabling a new generation of trusted devices capable of proving their authenticity, origin, ownership, and operational integrity throughout their entire lifecycle."

Bridging the Digital and Physical Worlds

While NFTs are traditionally associated with digital art and virtual assets, SEALSQ's patented innovation extends the concept into the physical world by enabling each semiconductor to carry a unique, cryptographically secured NFT linked to its manufacturing, certification, ownership, and operational history.

This "Back-to-Physical" capability transforms semiconductors into self-authenticating digital assets that can be independently verified anywhere in the world without relying on centralized databases.

Strategic Use Cases

The patent opens significant commercial opportunities across multiple industries:

Semiconductor Supply Chain Authentication

Counterfeit semiconductors represent a growing threat to global supply chains. By embedding NFTs directly into chips during manufacturing, every component can carry a verifiable digital passport proving:

Manufacturing origin

Wafer and production batch information

Testing and certification records

Authorized distribution channels

Ownership history





This capability is particularly valuable for defense, aerospace, automotive, and industrial systems where counterfeit components can have catastrophic consequences.

Automotive Digital Identity and Compliance

Modern vehicles contain thousands of semiconductors. NFT-enabled chips can provide:

Component-level traceability

Authentic spare-part verification

Software update authorization

Vehicle digital twins

Battery passport compliance

Carbon footprint and sustainability tracking

This technology aligns with emerging regulatory requirements in Europe and other jurisdictions for digital product passports.

Aerospace and Defense Systems

Mission-critical aerospace and defense electronics require absolute trust and traceability.

NFT-provisioned semiconductors can enable:

Secure chain-of-custody tracking

Anti-counterfeiting protection

Maintenance and certification records

Secure component replacement verification

Export-control compliance validation





Medical Devices and Healthcare

Medical devices increasingly depend on connected electronics and AI-enabled systems.

SEALSQ's technology can provide:

Verification of genuine medical components

Secure tracking of implantable devices

Regulatory compliance records

Device lifecycle management

Trusted software and firmware provenance





Industrial IoT and Smart Infrastructure

As billions of IoT devices are deployed worldwide, establishing trust becomes essential.

NFT-enabled semiconductors can allow:

Device identity verification

Ownership transfer management

Trusted machine-to-machine transactions

Secure onboarding of connected devices

Autonomous service and maintenance records





Satellite and Space Infrastructure

For satellite constellations and space systems, secure component traceability is becoming a strategic requirement.

Applications include:

Authentication of satellite electronics

Secure management of space assets

Tracking of component provenance

Trusted communication between satellites

Autonomous orbital asset management





AI Agents and Machine Economies

The patent also supports emerging machine-to-machine economic ecosystems.

By linking NFTs to semiconductors embedded in intelligent devices, autonomous AI systems can:

Verify device authenticity

Establish trusted identities

Own and transfer digital assets

Participate in decentralized economic networks

Execute cryptographically secure transactions





This capability is particularly relevant to SEALSQ's vision of secure autonomous ecosystems powered by AI, blockchain, and post-quantum technologies.

Foundation for Digital Product Passports

The patented technology provides a powerful foundation for the creation of Digital Product Passports (DPPs), an area expected to become mandatory across numerous industries under emerging European regulations.

Each semiconductor can effectively become its own digital passport, securely recording:

Origin

Manufacturing history

Compliance certifications

Ownership transfers

Repair and maintenance records

End-of-life recycling information

Quantum-Resistant Digital-Physical Trust

Combined with SEALSQ's post-quantum cryptographic technologies and Root-of-Trust semiconductors, the patent establishes a framework for long-term digital-physical trust capable of resisting future quantum computing threats.

By integrating NFT-based authentication, PKI infrastructure, secure hardware, and post-quantum cryptography, SEALSQ is creating a next-generation trust architecture for the emerging Machine Economy and the Internet of Trusted Things.

In addition to the granted EPO divisional patent, a corresponding USPTO application remains pending, and a further EPO divisional application is also under examination. SEALSQ will provide updates as additional patents are granted.

Patent Portfolio Summary

Jurisdiction Identifier Status Notes CH (Priority) CH 070467/2021 Filed Priority filing for the NFT invention (Oct 29, 2021) US US 17/514,296 ? US 2023/0139878 A1 Pending U.S. counterpart EP EP 22200142.2 ? EP 4174706 A1 Published European counterpart (May 3, 2023)

Links

EPO Granted Divisional Patent: https://register.epo.org/application?number=EP26164472

USPTO Application: https://assignmentcenter.uspto.gov/search/patent/abstract%3FapplicationNumber%3D17514296

An overview detailing the "Back-to-Physical" aspects of the patent is available upon request.

This latest patent grant reinforces SEALSQ's commitment to pioneering secure, quantum-resistant digital-physical convergence and further expands the company's intellectual property portfolio in post-quantum cryptography, Root-of-Trust semiconductors, and authenticated digital assets.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.