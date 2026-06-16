KeyBank: Mobile Career Coach Takes Workforce Development on the Road

KeyBank Supports Community Access to Jobs and Training Across Connecticut

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / With support from KeyBank and other community partners, The WorkPlace has re-launched its upgraded American Job Center Career Coach, bringing job training, career services, and employment resources directly into neighborhoods across Connecticut.

Designed to meet people where they are, the mobile unit serves as a fully equipped classroom on wheels, helping remove common barriers such as transportation and access to technology.

"Expanding access to workforce training and career opportunities is essential to helping people and communities thrive," said Matt Hummel, Connecticut and Massachusetts Market President, KeyBank. "The American Job Center Career Coach brings critical services directly into neighborhoods, making it easier for individuals to build in-demand skills while connecting employers with local talent. We're proud to support this innovative approach that strengthens the workforce and creates more pathways to opportunity."

The newly upgraded Career Coach features modern computer workstations and enhanced technology, enabling job seekers to search for employment, build resumes, enroll in training programs, and participate in workshops. Staffed by workforce professionals, the mobile center offers the same services available at American Job Centers in Bridgeport, Ansonia, Derby, and Stamford.

Serving a 20-town region in southwestern Connecticut, the Career Coach travels to community hubs, schools, libraries, and local events, ensuring residents can access services close to home. Visitors are welcomed by knowledgeable staff and can use 10 computer workstations to explore job opportunities or register for training. The unit also includes a private interview room, an ADA-compliant lift and workstation, and an onboard lavatory to support an inclusive experience for all.

KeyBank's Connecticut & Massachusetts Market President Matt Hummel addresses attendees of The WorkPlace's Mobile Career Coach re-launch.

"With the support of the Connecticut Department of Labor, along with outstanding corporate partners, we are excited to announce that the upgraded American Job Center Career Coach is ready to hit the road," said Joe Carbone, president and CEO of The WorkPlace. "Economic growth depends on a qualified workforce, and this vehicle helps us to meet employer demand for skilled, adaptable workers."

In addition to serving job seekers, the Career Coach provides direct value to local businesses. Employers can use the mobile unit to recruit talent, host training sessions, and upskill their workforce onsite.

Comcast also provided support for the mobile Career Coach.

"We're delighted to partner with The WorkPlace to bring its mobile Career Coach across Connecticut, helping more residents connect to workforce opportunities," said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast's New England Region. "Through this partnership, we're helping connect people to the skills, resources and opportunities they need to build their future."

American Job Centers are a collaboration of state, regional, and local organizations dedicated to supporting both job seekers and businesses. In southwestern Connecticut, primary partners include the Connecticut Department of Labor; The WorkPlace, the region's Workforce Development Board; and Career Resources, Inc., which operates the Job Centers.

By bringing workforce resources directly into neighborhoods, the American Job Center Career Coach reflects a community-first approach-one that helps break down barriers, expand access, and create pathways to opportunity.

A full schedule of Career Coach locations is available at www.ajcswct.com or by calling (203) 953-3275. The unit is also available to serve neighborhood groups, schools, faith-based organizations, job fairs, and employers seeking specialized training.

Through collaboration and continued investment, partners like KeyBank and The WorkPlace are helping build stronger, more connected communities-one stop at a time.

KeyBank's Matt Hummel, Elona Shape, Analisha Michanczyk, and Anthony Guzzo joined the Mobile Career Coach re-launch ceremony in Bridgeport, Conn.

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mobile-career-coach-takes-workforce-development-on-the-road-1178131