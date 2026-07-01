KeyBank: Key4Women to Host Free Webinar Focused on Women's Mental Health and Self-Understanding

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / KeyBank's Key4Women program will host a free virtual webinar on July 14 focused on helping women better understand their mental health and personal development through science-based insights.

The one-hour session, titled "Lean Into Yourself: A Woman's Mental Health Hacking Guide," will take place at 1:00 p.m. EST and is open to entrepreneurs, emerging leaders, and seasoned professionals.

Key4Women National Director Rachael Sampson will be joined by Dr. Charu Ramanathan, a serial entrepreneur and CEO, for a discussion that combines personal experience with insights from evolutionary biology. The session will provide practical tools to help participants better understand their biology, embrace their full selves, and show up authentically.

Participants will be introduced to a framework designed to help them feel "F.I.N.E.," which includes understanding the science of being female, identifying the experiences that shape beliefs, navigating roles and expectations, and moving forward with confidence and self-assurance.

Sampson said the session is designed to make complex scientific concepts relatable and actionable.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Dr. Ramanathan to our webinar," Sampson said. "Her perspective helps translate complex science into real-world guidance, encouraging participants to recognize their natural patterns and engage with confidence."

Dr. Ramanathan brings extensive experience as an entrepreneur and innovator. She co-founded CardioInsight, which was later acquired by Medtronic, and currently serves as co-founder and CEO of Vitalxchange, an artificial intelligence platform focused on developmental and behavioral health. She also leads a fintech company aimed at expanding equitable access to credit and mentors women entrepreneurs.

Key4Women, which was launched in 2005, has provided more than $12 billion in loans to women-owned businesses and offers resources to help women entrepreneurs grow and succeed. Membership in the program is free.

For more information, contact key4women@keybank.com or register online by July 14th.

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/key4women-to-host-free-webinar-focused-on-womens-mental-health-and-s-1185064