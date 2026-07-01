Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon-Magnetverbot in 185 Tagen: Eine einzige Manganknolle rettet die Lieferkette
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 15:46
20,300 Euro
+0,54 % +0,110
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,32020,37016:12
20,23020,43016:06
ACCESS Newswire
01.07.2026 15:38 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank: Key4Women to Host Free Webinar Focused on Women's Mental Health and Self-Understanding

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / KeyBank's Key4Women program will host a free virtual webinar on July 14 focused on helping women better understand their mental health and personal development through science-based insights.

The one-hour session, titled "Lean Into Yourself: A Woman's Mental Health Hacking Guide," will take place at 1:00 p.m. EST and is open to entrepreneurs, emerging leaders, and seasoned professionals.

Key4Women National Director Rachael Sampson will be joined by Dr. Charu Ramanathan, a serial entrepreneur and CEO, for a discussion that combines personal experience with insights from evolutionary biology. The session will provide practical tools to help participants better understand their biology, embrace their full selves, and show up authentically.

Participants will be introduced to a framework designed to help them feel "F.I.N.E.," which includes understanding the science of being female, identifying the experiences that shape beliefs, navigating roles and expectations, and moving forward with confidence and self-assurance.

Sampson said the session is designed to make complex scientific concepts relatable and actionable.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Dr. Ramanathan to our webinar," Sampson said. "Her perspective helps translate complex science into real-world guidance, encouraging participants to recognize their natural patterns and engage with confidence."

Dr. Ramanathan brings extensive experience as an entrepreneur and innovator. She co-founded CardioInsight, which was later acquired by Medtronic, and currently serves as co-founder and CEO of Vitalxchange, an artificial intelligence platform focused on developmental and behavioral health. She also leads a fintech company aimed at expanding equitable access to credit and mentors women entrepreneurs.

Key4Women, which was launched in 2005, has provided more than $12 billion in loans to women-owned businesses and offers resources to help women entrepreneurs grow and succeed. Membership in the program is free.

For more information, contact key4women@keybank.com or register online by July 14th.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/key4women-to-host-free-webinar-focused-on-womens-mental-health-and-s-1185064

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.