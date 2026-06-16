Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited: Ping An Good Doctor Upgrades AI Doctor Service "Ping An AI Doctor", Expanding Access to Ping An Ecosystem's 90 Million MAUs

HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor" or the "Company", Stock Code: 1833.HK) has recently upgraded its AI doctor service - Ping An AI Doctor. The service has been fully integrated into a number of core applications under Ping An Group, including Ping An Jin Guan Jia, Ping An Auto Owner, Ping An Pocket Bank and Ping An Le Health, reaching 90 million monthly active users.

Powered by the Ping An Medical Master large model, the upgraded Ping An AI Doctor has established a service model centered on "AI responses in seconds + full-process supervision by human doctors". It is also deeply connected with the platform's unique "online, in-hospital, in-home, and in-company" healthcare service network. By integrating intelligent medical capabilities with a full-scenario ecosystem, Ping An AI Doctor is expected to promote the scalable, routine and inclusive implementation of premium family doctor services, providing the public with digital solutions for full-cycle health management.

Ping An AI Doctor breaks through the functional limitations of conventional intelligent Q&A tools. By deeply applying AI large models to clinical assistance scenarios, it can standardize professional services such as preliminary symptom screening, condition assessment, medication safety guidance, health risk assessment and personalized plan formulation. The platform supports 24/7 uninterrupted service and intelligent responses within seconds, responding to common daily health consultation needs in as fast as three seconds. This significantly shortens the time required for the public to access basic medical services and lowers the threshold for use.

To ensure medical quality and safety, the platform has established a full-process human doctor review mechanism. All diagnosis and treatment suggestions and health guidance plans generated by AI are reviewed and calibrated by licensed practicing physicians. For difficult conditions, complex chronic diseases or potential risks of serious conditions, the system will also automatically transfer the case to human doctors for follow-up, with specialists providing one-on-one in-depth consultations, thereby achieving "intelligent acceleration and efficiency enhancement, with professional medical support as a safeguard."

Leveraging Ping An Group's ecosystem advantages in multi-business collaboration, users do not need to download a separate application or mini-program. Instead, they can access relevant services with one click through high-frequency Ping An ecosystem portals, including insurance, banking and auto owner services. In terms of service system development, Ping An AI Doctor integrates Ping An's full-scenario medical resources across "online, in-hospital, in-home, and in-company" settings, forming a closed-loop health management service chain. It also offers functions such as health assessments, electronic medical records management, health checkup report interpretation and chronic disease management, covering healthy and sub-healthy populations as well as patients with common chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and hyperlipidemia.

In medical service scenarios, Ping An AI Doctor connects users with more than 3,500 contracted experts from Grade A tertiary hospitals, over 5,100 partner hospitals and 240,000 branded chain pharmacies, providing one-stop services including precise triage, expert appointment booking, medical accompaniment and hospitalization assistance. Meanwhile, it supports emergency medication delivery in as fast as one hour, as well as in-home services such as home nursing, home-based health and elderly care, and postpartum recovery, further enhancing family health service scenarios.

Ping An Good Doctor will continue to deepen innovation in medical technology, iteratively enhance AI clinical assistance capabilities, and continuously expand high-quality offline medical resources and specialized health and elderly care services. The Company will further enrich full-scenario healthcare services, empower people's health through technology, safeguard family wellbeing with professional services, and continue contributing to the digital development of Healthy China.

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