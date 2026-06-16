

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A large review published in the medical journal The BMJ has found that taking calcium supplements, vitamin D supplements, or both together offers little to no meaningful benefit in preventing fractures or falls in most older adults.



To examine the evidence, researchers in Canada reviewed data from 69 clinical trials involving 153,902 adults. The studies compared calcium supplements, vitamin D supplements, or a combination of both with a placebo or no treatment to see whether they could lower the risk of fractures and falls. The researchers assessed the quality of each study and checked for possible bias using established scientific methods.



After setting clear standards for what would count as a meaningful health benefit, they found that calcium supplements, vitamin D supplements, and combined supplementation led to little or no reduction in the overall risk of fractures. The review also found little to no benefit in preventing specific fractures, including hip fractures, or in reducing the risk of falls among older adults.



The researchers noted that some parts of the analysis included only a small number of studies and participants, so those results should be interpreted with caution. They also said the findings may not apply to people with certain bone diseases or those taking medication for osteoporosis.



Based on the available evidence, the authors concluded that routine use of calcium supplements, vitamin D supplements, or both together is not supported for preventing fractures and falls in most older adults. They also suggested that doctors, health experts, and regulatory authorities should reconsider current recommendations on calcium and vitamin D supplementation in light of the latest evidence.



In an accompanying editorial, researchers said that more large, high-quality clinical trials are needed to determine whether these supplements may benefit people who are at a higher risk of fractures or falls.



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