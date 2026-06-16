Pathfinder, a 20-qubit IQM Radiance system, is now operational at the home of Frontier, the world's most powerful supercomputer for open science.

It's ORNL's first commercially procured quantum computer and IQM's first system on U.S. soil. It will be connected to high-performance computing systems in the National Center for Computational Sciences Technology Integration Group's test bed.

ORNL owns and operates the system on its own campus. IQM's deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure, including the IP.

IQM has sold 23 full-stack quantum systems worldwide, more on-premises systems than any other manufacturer.

The deployment expands IQM's commercial presence in the United States ahead of its planned Nasdaq listing through its merger with Real Asset Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RAAQ).

The Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) today launched Pathfinder, the first commercially procured quantum computer at ORNL, built and deployed by IQM Quantum Computers. The 20-qubit IQM Radiance system marks IQM's first quantum computer installation in the United States.

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IQM's first U.S. quantum computer is live at DoE Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

The deployment comes ahead of IQM's planned listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market through its business combination with Real Asset Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RAAQ), expected to close in mid-2026.

ORNL is home to Frontier, the world's most powerful supercomputer for open science, and to one of the most consequential high-performance computing environments anywhere.

Pathfinder now sits inside that environment, connected to HPC systems in the National Center for Computational Sciences Technology Integration Group's test bed, where ORNL researchers will develop the methods and tools for a hybrid quantum-HPC ecosystem.

"Our first U.S. system now sits on Oak Ridge campus, connected to their HPC environment, owned and operated by their teams," said Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder of IQM. "Quantum becomes useful when it works inside real computing infrastructure, and there is no better place to prove that. Oak Ridge is a place where serious computing is done."

ORNL owns and operates Pathfinder directly, rather than accessing quantum capability remotely through the cloud. This is the model behind every IQM deployment: customers take direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure, including the intellectual property they build on it. It is the reason national laboratories, HPC centers, and research institutions that run their own computing infrastructure choose to run their own quantum infrastructure as well.

"On-premises systems enable us to demonstrate quantum computing concepts that realize our goal of building a scalable, hybrid HPC ecosystem," said ORNL Quantum Science Center Director Travis Humble. "The presence of the IQM Radiance quantum computer on campus has already accelerated integration with our world-class HPC capabilities. Our research teams are now developing new methods and tools to demonstrate applications in materials simulations, chemistry, and artificial intelligence."

IQM is a leading commercial builder of full-stack quantum computers and has sold 23 systems globally, more on-premises systems than any other manufacturer. Its installations span Europe, Asia, and North America, with customers that include some of the world's leading high-performance computing centers.

"The debut of Oak Ridge National Laboratory's IQM Pathfinder quantum computer is a major milestone that will empower Tennessee to strengthen America's leadership in quantum science and other emerging technologies," said Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN). "This partnership between Oak Ridge National Lab and IQM underscores our state's commitment to advancing innovation, and I look forward to seeing the breakthroughs it will deliver for our national security and economic competitiveness."

The ORNL deployment builds on IQM's growing commercial footprint in North America. The company recently established its first U.S. Quantum Technology Center in the Discovery District, Maryland, to drive quantum education and research and to collaborate with HPC service providers.

"This partnership is a tremendous technological investment," said Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN). "We find ourselves in a time when quantum science, energy systems, and economic growth are converging in ways never before seen. This is yet another example of how Tennessee is establishing itself as a global leader in quantum innovation, advanced energy, and nuclear ingenuity."

IQM is building local teams and capabilities there, drawing on Maryland's talent pipeline, reflecting its long-term commitment to the American market and its federal and research communities.

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum computers and cloud platform access to research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, national laboratories, and enterprises worldwide. IQM's on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018, headquartered in Finland with major operations in Munich, it has over 400 employees. IQM operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM has previously announced its ongoing business combination with Real Asset Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: RAAQ), which will result in IQM becoming a public company in mid-2026.

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