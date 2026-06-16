WW International Inc.: Weight Watchers and CheqUp Expand Partnership To Deliver Holistic Support for Weight Health in the UK

The collaboration brings clinical and behavioural weight management together, offering UK members a more integrated path to sustainable weight loss.

CheqUp becomes the dedicated partner for weight-loss treatment, including access to CheqUp's clinical service in the UK, mirroring the integrated clinical model in the US.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc (Nasdaq: WW) ("Weight Watchers"), the global leader in science-backed weight management, and CheqUp, the UK's leading digital weight health platform, today announced a significant expansion of their partnership, bringing together best-in-class behavioural and clinical support for people on a weight management journey in the UK.

The two organisations first joined forces to offer Weight Watchers' market-leading behavioural programme to CheqUp members in 2025. Now, the relationship is evolving into a more integrated, two-way partnership. Weight Watchers members in the UK will be able to access a CheqUp consultation seamlessly from the Weight Watchers website, enabling them to sign up to CheqUp's medical weight loss programme where clinically appropriate. Simultaneously, all CheqUp members will continue to receive access to the Weight Watchers app and Weight Watchers Core+ programme. Where applicable this includes Weight Watchers GLP-1 Companion Programme which has been specifically designed to support people taking weight-loss medication, with guidance from experts on food recommendations while supporting healthy weight loss.

The announcement comes as the National Health Service (NHS) recently expanded access to weight-loss medications to more than a million people in England with heart health issues1, reflecting growing recognition that GLP-1 medication can meaningfully reduce the risk of serious conditions such as heart attacks and strokes. Weight Watchers and CheqUp are aligned in their belief that medication is only one part of the answer. Long-term progress requires clinical oversight, behaviour change and a broader understanding of health markers all working in tandem.

A More Connected Weight Health Experience

For CheqUp members, the Weight Watchers app forms part of a more connected health journey. The app provides daily accountability backed by decades of behavioural science, enabling users to track medication doses, nutrition intake and activity, and connecting seamlessly with devices including Apple Health, Fitbit and Garmin.

This integrated experience is designed to bring UK members closer to the holistic model already available to Weight Watchers members in the United States, where clinical and behavioural support have long been offered as a combined offering.

One Year On: The GLP-1 Companion Programme Continues to Deliver

Since its launch in the UK in May 2025, the Weight Watchers GLP-1 Companion Programme has become an essential companion for members using weight loss medication. Built around four core pillars - personalised nutrition, medication tracking, strength and muscle support, and community accountability - the programme has seen strong and growing engagement in the year since launch.

The results speak for themselves: 85% of GLP-1 Companion Programme U.S. members say Weight Watchers makes it easier to get healthy and 81% describe Weight Watchers as the perfect partner on their GLP-1 journey. All CheqUp members continue to benefit from full, complimentary access to this programme as part of the deepened partnership. These results are based on customer survey responses from US members who were taking GLP-1 medications.

"This expanded partnership represents a meaningful step forward in how we support members on their weight loss and health journey in the UK," said Scott Honken, Chief Commercial Officer at Weight Watchers. "For too long, clinical and behavioural support have operated in silos, resulting in people falling through gaps. By deepening our relationship with CheqUp, we're bringing together the best of both worlds: world-class medical weight loss programme access, combined with the behavioural science and community accountability that Weight Watchers is known for. This is what holistic weight health looks like in practice and we're proud to be making it available to our UK members."

"CheqUp was founded on the belief that sustainable weight health is never just about medication," said Lisa Tookey, CEO of CheqUp. "It requires clinical rigour, behavioural support and a clear view of your wider health. The extension of our partnership with Weight Watchers reflects exactly that philosophy. Together, we're building a more connected Weight Health ecosystem in the UK, bringing clinical treatment and behaviour change into a single, seamless experience. We're delighted to be taking this next step with one of the most trusted names in weight management."

Notes to editors:

1 Source: NHS England » Over a million people could be offered Wegovy to cut heart attack and stroke risk on the NHS

ABOUT WEIGHT WATCHERS

Weight Watchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system built for the GLP-1 era that combines scientific expertise, medication, cutting-edge technology, and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, Weight Watchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions and access to GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has led with science to deliver its members the personalized support they need to reach and sustain their goals. Members can access these solutions directly, or through Weight Watchers for Business' full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, Weight Watchers offers a proven path forward that is rooted in research, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.com.

ABOUT CHEQUP

CheqUp is a leading provider of weight loss services in the UK. Their CheqUp method offers a range of treatment plans and the UK's most comprehensive support programme, which includes one-on-one coaching with experienced health coaches. CheqUp empowers individuals to take charge of their health through accessible and evidence-based solutions.

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Weight Watchers: media@ww.com

CheqUp: chequp@boldspace.com





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