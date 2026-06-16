Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) ("F4" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to act as sole agent and bookrunner in connection with a "best efforts" private placement (the "Marketed Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000.05 from the sale of up to 6,666,667 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.15 per FT Unit.

Each FT Unit will consist of (i) one common share of the Company (each, a "FT Share") and (ii) one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Share and each half of one Warrant comprising a FT Unit will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company on a non-flow-through basis (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.22 at any time on or before the date that is 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The Company also grants Red Cloud an option, exercisable in full or in part up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Marketed Offering, to sell up to an additional 1,000,000 FT Units at the Offering Price for up to an additional C$150,000 in gross proceeds (the "Agent's Option"). The Marketed Offering and the issuance of securities upon exercise of the Agent's Option shall be collectively referred to as the "Offering".

The FT Units will be offered by way of the "accredited investor" and "minimum amount investment" exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. The securities issuable from the sale of FT Units will be subject to a hold period in Canada ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the Closing Date as defined in Subsection 2.5(2) of Multilateral Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), and to incur "eligible flow-through mining expenditures" pursuant to The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Regulations, 2014 (Saskatchewan) (collectively, the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, on or before December 31, 2027. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2026.

The Offering is scheduled to close on July 7, 2026 (the "Closing Date"), or such other date as the Company and Red Cloud may agree. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About F4 Uranium Corp.:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, led by the management and exploration team behind multiple uranium discoveries in the Basin, including most recently Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. The project portfolio comprises 16 wholly owned properties totaling approximately 157,000 hectares, several of which sit near established uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, NexGen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024. F4's exploration program is split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin, with the Company operating as both an explorer and project generator providing investors early-stage exposure to the Basin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In particular, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the expected offering size and closing of the Offering; the gross proceeds from the Offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds under the existing option agreement, and completion of the planned exploration program, are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: F4 Uranium Corp.