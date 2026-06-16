

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's is making a splash by bringing back one of its most cherished items the original Fried Apple Pie for a limited run after being gone for over three decades.



This dessert, which debuted in the 1960s, was McDonald's very first sweet offering and quickly won over customers with its crispy fried crust and warm apple filling. The recipe was inspired by the homemade apple pie of franchise operator Litton Cochran and his wife, Jo Cochran, who helped develop this iconic treat that spread across the nation.



The Fried Apple Pie was a staple until 1992, when it was replaced by a baked version as part of a larger menu overhaul. While the baked pie has been a constant on the menu, many fans have kept pushing for the return of the original fried recipe.



Starting June 23, McDonald's will reintroduce the classic Fried Apple Pie to locations nationwide. This dessert features 100% American-grown apples inside a golden, flaky crust that's fried, aiming to bring back that crunchy texture that made it so beloved.



This comeback is part of a trend where McDonald's has re-launched other popular menu items recently, tapping into customer nostalgia and boosting engagement. The return of the Fried Apple Pie is tied to the celebrations for America's 250th anniversary, highlighting its roots in classic American traditions.



The Fried Apple Pie will only be available for a limited time and while supplies last.



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