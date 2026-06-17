

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 8.7 percent on month in April, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 1,098.5 billion yen.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent following the 9.4 percent drop in March.



On a yearly basis, orders jumped 15.6 percent - again beating forecasts for 9.3 percent following the 5.9 percent increase in the previous month.



For the second quarter of 2026, orders are expected to rise 0.3 percent on quarter and 8.5 percent on year.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan added 3.4 percent on month and 33.6 percent on year to 4,038.8 billion yen.



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