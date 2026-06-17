

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 378.673 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That beat expectations for a shortfall of 564.6 billion yen following the downwardly revised 299.3 billion yen surplus in April (originally 301.9 billion).



Exports climbed 17.0 percent on year, also topping forecasts for 16.2 percent following the 14.8 percent increase in the previous month.



Imports were up an annual 12.5 percent, shy of expectations for 12.8 percent and up from the upwardly revised 9.8 percent gain a month earlier (originally 9.7 percent).



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