One of the world's largest design competitions for students focuses on innovating solutions around four key themes: robotics, local community problems, healthcare and mobility

Winners will receive a total of $20,000 in cash prizes along with SOLIDWORKS licenses, with overall annual benefits nearing $1 million through certifications, licenses, and rewards

Over 75,000 students from more than 1,000 institutes and 37 countries have participated in the annual contest since inception

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced the launch of the 16th edition of AAKRUTI Innovation Competition, its flagship design and innovation competition for students worldwide. Building on its legacy of nurturing future engineers and innovators, this year's edition introduces new thematic areas, enhanced rewards and expanded opportunities for skill development through industry-recognized certifications and digital applications.

AAKRUTI 2026-27 will focus on four key themes that reflect evolving global priorities: robotics, local community problems, healthcare innovation and mobility. These themes are designed to encourage students to apply design thinking and engineering principles to solve real-world challenges with measurable impact. Students will use Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform and SOLIDWORKS applications to develop their projects.

"AAKRUTI started with a simple belief that students everywhere have incredible ideas if we give them the right platform, tools and encouragement. What inspires us most is seeing young innovators take on real problems with creativity, passion, and purpose. From a small initiative to a global movement across 37-plus countries, AAKRUTI has become a place where students turn ideas into solutions that can truly make a difference," said Suchit Jain, Vice President, Strategy, Dassault Systèmes.

This edition also sees a significant increase in rewards. A total of $20,000 in cash prizes, along with SOLIDWORKS licenses, will be awarded to winners. In addition, all participants will gain access to Dassault Systèmes' industry-leading design ecosystem including SOLIDWORKS licenses, certification opportunities (CSWA, CSWP), and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, enabling hands-on learning and real-world simulation capabilities. In the previous edition, over 2,000 certifications were awarded amounting to nearly $396,000 in upskilling value.

Dassault Systèmes continues to invest significantly in building future talent, with close to $1 million worth of certifications, licenses, and prizes enabled annually through AAKRUTI.

Since its inception, AAKRUTI has witnessed participation from over 75,000 students across more than 1,000 institutes and 37 countries. The program has also demonstrated strong industry relevance, with 500 alumni and winners currently working across leading global organizations, based on recent survey insights.

The competition journey will culminate in the Global Finale at Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE World 2027 event in Nashville, offering finalists a global stage to showcase their innovations.

AAKRUTI registration link: https://www.solidworks.com/product/students/aakruti-global

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on

https://www.facebook.com/DassaultSystemes

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dassaultsystemes

https://www.youtube.com/DassaultSystemes

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616538140/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press

Corporate France

Arnaud MALHERBE

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America

Natasha LEVANTI

natasha.levanti@3ds.com

+1 (508) 449 8097

EMEA

Virginie BLINDENBERG

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China

Grace MU

grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288

Japan

Reina YAMAGUCHI

reina.yamaguchi@3ds.com

+81 3 4321 6650

Korea

Jeemin JEONG

jeemin.jeong@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653

India

Priyanka PANDEY

priyanka.pandey@3ds.com

+91 9886302179

AP South

Hazel FOO

hazel.foo@3ds.com

+65 8333 3484