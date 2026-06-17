

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer and producer prices data from the UK is top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for May. Inflation is expected to rise to 3.0 percent from 2.8 percent in April. Output price inflation is seen unchanged at 4.0 percent in May.



At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold its policy rate at 1.75 percent.



At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK house price data.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release euro area final inflation figures for May. The flash estimate showed that inflation rose to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent in April.



At 6.50 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at XIX Cotec Europe summit in Venice, Italy.



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