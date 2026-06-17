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WKN: 860180 | ISIN: FR0000121972 | Ticker-Symbol: SND
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 21:40
277,25 Euro
+2,12 % +5,75
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
276,45277,5516.06.
277,00278,3016.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2026 07:34 Uhr
152 Leser
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Schneider Electric advances energy intelligence at VivaTech 2026

PARIS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced its agenda for VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest startup and tech event, where its top executives will take the stage to discuss the new rules of innovation and the energy technology needed to keep pace with the acceleration of AI. While at the event, Schneider Electric executives will meet with tech leaders to share insights and collaborate on energy intelligence solutions.

A roadmap for energy efficiency technology adoption

The Bloomberg New Economy Energy Technology Coalition launched a case study on Credit Human, illustrating how the Texas-based credit union created a resilient, high-performance headquarters by rethinking both energy demand and long-term value. Backed by Schneider Electric's research and expertise, the case study offers a roadmap for deploying the energy technology needed for the new energy landscape.

"Mindset is one of the biggest barriers to change," said Frédéric Godemel, Executive Vice President of Energy Management at Schneider Electric. "Too often, people assume that the solution to 'not enough energy' is simply to add more. The reality is that we also need to consider demand-side efficiency. Misconceptions around cost, complexity, and payback are holding back progress on resilient AI-powered infrastructure and electrification. Through the Energy Technology Coalition, we're proving that the technologies to build intelligent, resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy systems already exist. Today's challenge is to rethink how we manage energy demand. At VivaTech, we're partnering with tech leaders and startups to scale solutions faster, powering sustainable AI growth and more affordable energy."

Presence on the ground

Schneider Electric executives will take part in a series of sessions and events at VivaTech 2026:

  • Hungry AI: Fixing the Energy Conundrum

June 17 | 2-2:45 pm CET | Purple Stage
Philippe Rambach, Schneider Electric's Chief AI Officer, joins leaders from the International Energy Agency, Engie, and The Innovator to explore the energy implications of AI and pathways to more sustainable solutions.

  • Fortune Most Innovative Companies

June 18 | 2:30-3pm CET | Executive Arena
Frederic Godemel, Schneider Electric's EVP of Energy Management, discusses how the rules of innovation are evolving, alongside leaders from Electrolux Group, EY, and SAP.

  • Sovereignty and Strategic Autonomy

June 18 | 11:30-11:55am CET | Sovereignty Arena
Esther Finidori, Schneider Electric's Chief Sustainability Officer, joins a Roland Berger-led discussion alongside CEOs from La Poste, Safran AI, Open, and Edge to examine how sovereignty considerations are influencing real-world business decisions, from investment priorities to technology deployment.

  • Investing in Europe's Competitive Future

June 19 | 10:30-11 am CET | Business France Booth
Julien Cristiani, General Partner at SE Ventures, takes part in a conversation with GetFund on cross-border collaboration in energy technology across France and Germany.

  • SE Ventures, the €1B global venture fund backed by Schneider Electric, together with Lightrock, Mirova, and World Fund, will host an invitation-only gathering of technology entrepreneurs and investors on June 17 in Paris.

This event closely follows two major announcements from Schneider Electric around accelerating the next generation of AI data centers. The company recently announced its role as a strategic technology and industrial partner in SoftBank's investment to accelerate AI infrastructure in France. It also announced a collaboration with Foxconn to deliver integrated, ready-to-deploy solutions that enable customers to build and operate AI infrastructure with greater speed, efficiency, and predictability across regions.

Press contact:mediarelations@se.com

Related resources:

  • Bloomberg New Economy Energy Technology Coalition
  • Schneider Electric, strategic technology and industrial partner of SoftBank's investment project to accelerate artificial intelligence infrastructure in France

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory.

With 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

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Discover the newest perspectives on Advancing Energy Tech on Schneider Electric Insights.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c139cc3e-57bd-43f2-a1c5-d6d53763901d


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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