New two-in-portrait (2P) tracker system and innovative integrated foundation solution address comprehensive range of site and land-use requirements

Nextpower (Nasdaq: NXT), a leading provider of solar and power technology solutions for utility-scale power plants, today announced the global launch of its reimagined NX Gemini two-in-portrait (2P) solar tracker system. The launch is part of a broader expansion of Nextpower's solar solutions portfolio in Europe, which includes NX Anchor, an integrated foundation system co-engineered for the company's flagship NX Horizon 1P tracker.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616123345/en/

Nextpower integrated solar tracking systems deployed at Greece's landmark Ptolemaida Solar Park.

Watch video to learn more.

As Europe and other global markets accelerate toward ambitious renewable energy goals, developers and EPCs are navigating evolving permitting frameworks, land-use priorities, site suitability requirements, agrivoltaics (agriPV) applications, and long-term performance needs. Nextpower is expanding its platform to help support this next phase of solar development in Europe with high-density tracker systems, integrated foundations, and intelligent controls that address increasingly site-specific project needs.

"European solar projects are becoming more specialized, and customers need more flexibility in how projects are designed and built," said Yves Figuerola, general manager, Nextpower Europe. "We are excited to bring our foundation solutions and a differentiated 2P tracker system to our customers in Europe where site and soil conditions can be challenging. These offerings are designed to provide a comprehensive solution set with more flexibility to help improve efficiency and reduce construction risk, while bringing Nextpower's proven controls and software platform to more project configurations."

With over 160 GW deployed globally and a growing European footprint, Nextpower continues to invest in integrated solutions and broaden its product portfolio to streamline project execution and expand sites where solar can be built and operated reliably at scale.

Building on five years of operational experience with 2P tracker technology, the reimagined NX Gemini system is designed to deliver improved performance, constructability, and cost effectiveness for customers. The system incorporates advancements in Nextpower's proven tracker controls and software architecture, enabling row-level control, network communications, weather response, and centralized site intelligence.

Engineered for Europe's variable geotechnical conditions, the NX Anchor foundation system offers multiple pile types for soft, expansive, frost-prone, medium, and mixed soils. All piles can be installed with readily available standard equipment. Co-engineered for installation with Nextpower's NX Horizon 1P tracker, the integrated foundation supports higher tracker clearances, with up to 70 percent less embedment depth than standard H-piles, and enables up to 20 percent faster installation.

"NX Anchor reflects Nextpower's approach to system-level innovation," Figuerola added. "With NX Anchor, developers and EPCs can build NX Horizon trackers with greater confidence in variable soil conditions across Europe while accelerating installation and reducing rework."

Nextpower will extend existing control and software-enabled capabilities to its NX Gemini 2P tracking system. These capabilities include TrueCapture advanced tracker control technology to maximize energy production and agriPV-specific operating modes available through the NX Navigator monitoring and control software. Nextpower's advancements in agriPV tracker controls are part of a comprehensive agriPV solutions portfolio, recently showcased in Rimini, Italy.

Meet Nextpower at Intersolar Europe 2026

To learn more about Nextpower's NX Gemini 2P tracker system, NX Anchor foundation solutions, and the rest of the Company's integrated solar and energy storage technology platform, visit the Nextpower stand 580 (Hall A5) at The Smarter E Europe and Intersolar Europe tradeshow being held in Munich from June 23-25, or contact insidesales@nextpower.com.

About Nextpower

Nextpower (Nasdaq: NXT) designs, engineers, and delivers an advanced energy technology platform for solar power plants, innovating across structural, electrical, and digital domains. Its integrated solutions streamline project execution, increase energy yield and long-term reliability, and enhance customer ROI. Building on over a decade of technology and market leadership, Nextpower partners with leading energy companies worldwide to meet rapidly expanding global electricity demand. Learn more at www.nextpower.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statement regarding: the global launch of Nextpower's NX Gemini two-in-portrait (2P) solar tracker system and NX Anchor; the Company's broader expansion into Europe and potential benefits to be derived therefrom; the ability of the Company to support the next phase of solar development in Europe, including statement regarding the Company's ability to improve efficiency and reduce construction risk; the Company's ability to streamline project execution; and the data Nextpower's systems can provide European developers to simplify operations and other requirements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to: the market demand for products, solutions and services; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the launch of these products and broader expansion in Europe; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement; projections regarding the global demand for electricity and solar power; macro-economic trends; and legislative, regulatory and economic developments, including changing business conditions in our industry or markets overall and the economy in general. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties that are also described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Nextpower's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that Nextpower has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be additional risks that Nextpower is not aware of or that Nextpower currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Nextpower assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616123345/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Sarah Lee

Investor@nextpower.com

Media Contacts

Jasmin Rast (on behalf of Nextpower)

Nextpower@hbi.de

Brandy Lee (Global)/Beatriz Mateu (Europe)

Media@nextpower.com