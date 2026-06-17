Following the integration of InView content in the Libra by Wolters Kluwer legal AI workspace earlier this year, Libra AI functionalities are now also available in InView Legal Belgium via Libra add-in

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory today announced the integration of Libra by Wolters Kluwer AI workflows in InView Legal (formerly known as Jura) in Belgium. This integration brings generative AI features directly into the research workflow of legal professionals and allows a seamless experience without switching between tools.

The integration follows the launch of the Libra legal AI workspace in Belgium in February, combining AI with authoritative legal content from InView Legal and supporting lawyers across their full workflow, from research to analysis and document drafting.

With the newly launched Libra add-in for InView Legal customers can use Libra's AI functionalities for drafting, review and analysis in one unified environment, handling their work end-to-end. The solution reflects a broader market shift from standalone digital databases towards integrated, AI-powered workflows.

"The integration of Libra into InView Legal marks the next step in the evolution of legal work: from pure searching in databases to working within integrated AI-driven workflows. The seamless experience adds value to our authoritative content, written by leading experts, and makes it even more powerful to use in the daily practice of legal professionals," said Rimco Spanjer, Vice President Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory Benelux

Within InView Legal, all AI capabilities remain closely linked to underlying sources. This ensures that users retain full visibility into the origin of information and can rely on verifiable and citable content a critical requirement in legal practice.

"The true value of AI in the legal domain ultimately comes down to trust," said Viktor von Essen, CEO of Libra by Wolters Kluwer. "By combining InView Legal's authoritative content and transparent sources with Libra's AI functionalities, we enable legal professionals not only to work faster, but also to be confident in the quality and substantiation of their work."

The Libra legal AI workspace has already been launched successfully in 10 jurisdictions across Europe, while Wolters Kluwer continues to integrate it with its own solutions for research and practice management like InView Legal and Kleos to build an end-to-end AI-supported workflow experience for legal professionals. More information on the integration of InView Legal and Libra is available via Work smarter with InView Legal and Libra.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Frederick Assmuth

Director Branding Communications Europe,

Legal Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer

Email: frederick.assmuth@wolterskluwer.com