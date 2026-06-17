Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 | Ticker-Symbol: 16A
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 17:53
1,818 Euro
-1,14 % -0,021
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7901,88109:44
1,7901,88109:41
PR Newswire
17.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Releases Journal Citation Reports 2026

Advancing transparency and responsible journal evaluation

LONDON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the release of the Journal Citation Reports 2026. Now in its sixth decade, Journal Citation Reports (JCR) continues to provide a publisher-neutral framework for assessing journal influence across the global research ecosystem.

The 2026 edition builds on a series of recent enhancements designed to improve consistency, transparency and inclusivity in journal-level metrics. It includes metrics for 22,643 journals across 254 categories, reflecting the breadth and diversity of scholarly publishing worldwide.

Bar Veinstein, President, Academia & Government at Clarivate, said: "As scholarly publishing continues to evolve, we remain focused on helping publishers, librarians and researchers make informed decisions with confidence. The Journal Citation Reports 2026 reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the research community with trusted, transparent and context-rich journal intelligence.

"Our publisher-neutral approach, ongoing refinements and focus on research integrity means that JCR continues to serve as a gold-standard benchmark for the global scholarly community, over fifty years after its first publication."

New data highlights growing diversification of research

The 2026 release, reflecting 2025 data, highlights several notable trends shaping scholarly publishing:

  • Expansion of global participation: 521 journals received a Journal Impact Factor for the first time, from 47 countries/regions. Of these journals, 58% are based outside the United States and Western Europe
  • Shifts in author geography: Mainland China and the United States remain the most represented countries/regions, accounting for 48% of author affiliations
  • Global South representation continues to grow. The countries/regions with the largest increases?in author representation?from 2023 to?2025?are Mainland China (23%) and India (12%)
  • Global South author affiliations?increased 6% from 2024 and 10% from 2023.

These trends underscore the increasing globalization and diversification of research output.

Supporting responsible use of journal metrics

To support more balanced and contextual interpretation, the JCR provides a range of complementary indicators beyond the Journal Impact Factor, including field-normalized metrics such as the Journal Citation Indicator (JCI), descriptive data and category-level benchmarks. The journal-level indicators contained within the JCR are designed to support journal evaluation, not to assess the performance of individual researchers or articles.

This multidimensional approach enables publishers, librarians and researchers to interpret journal performance within the appropriate disciplinary and methodological context, supporting more informed decision-making.

A consistent and trusted foundation for the global research community

Consistency remains a defining strength of Journal Citation Reports. Stable methodology and dependable year-on-year data enable stakeholders to:

  • Evaluate journal performance
  • Support collection and funding decisions
  • Interpret trends across disciplines over time.

Learn more?about?the Journal Citation Reports?2026 release.?

Notes to editors:

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:
Amy Bourke-Waite, Senior Director External Communications
newsroom@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo_v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-releases-journal-citation-reports-2026-302802622.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.