EBC Financial Group: SpaceX Goes Public: SPCX Now Available to Trade Following Historic Nasdaq Debut





EBC Financial Group gives traders worldwide two-way access to the largest IPO on record from the opening bell, with transaction fees waived for a limited time.

LONDON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBC Financial Group (EBC) announced the availability of SpaceX (SPCX) across all EBC platforms. The instrument went live at 16:31 (UTC+3) on Friday, 12 June 2026, is in line with the US market open and the same session SpaceX made its debut on the Nasdaq. The listing followed the largest initial public offering in financial market history: a US$75 billion raise at an issue price of US$135 per share, implying a valuation of about US$1.75 trillion. Shares rose around 19% in their first session to close near US$161, lifting SpaceX's market value above US$2 trillion. The instrument is available to all EBC clients globally, across both Standard (STD) and Professional (PRO) accounts.

The debut placed SpaceX among the most valuable listed companies in the world from its first session. For traders, it is the first time public-market access has been available to a business that stayed private for more than two decades while building leading positions in launch services, the Starlink satellite network and, since its February 2026 acquisition of xAI.

Same-Day Access to a Landmark Listing

The newly introduced CFD is seamlessly integrated into existing EBC trading infrastructure, eliminating the requirement for distinct onboarding, capital allocations, or minimum subscription thresholds. Both the Standard and Professional accounts carry the instrument, each with its own pricing and execution profile. Traders at different stages, from lower-capital investors to seasoned professionals, can therefore choose the account that suits how they trade.

Trading on Your Own View

EBC supports two-way trading on SpaceX. Bulls can take a long position if they believe Starlink's recurring revenue, SpaceX's launch-cost advantage and its NASA and defence contract revenue justify the valuation, while traders may take a short position if they view the pricing as stretched against the capital intensity of the aerospace business and the drawdown risk facing new investors.

Limited-Time Zero Commission on US Stocks

Alongside the listing, EBC is running a limited-time zero-commission offer on US stock and ETF trading, valid from 12 June to 11 September 2026. With commission waived and zero-swap fees on the instrument, the trading costs will reduce significantly, potentially reducing trading costs for clients amid tech IPO boom. This promotion is available only to clients who open an account under EBC Financial Group (SVG) LLC.

A Defining Market Event

SpaceX enters public markets as a vertically integrated group spanning rockets, satellites and, through xAI, artificial intelligence. In its IPO filing, the company set out a stated total addressable market of about US$28.5 trillion, most of it tied to AI and enterprise applications, an ambition some analysts have questioned given how early the company is in those areas. For EBC clients, the practical point is simpler: a company at the centre of that debate is now something they can trade directly, and form their own view on, from within their existing account.

SPCX.OQ is live on EBC platforms. For more information, please visit the EBC Financial Group website at www.ebc.com.

Risk Disclaimer



Trading foreign exchange (FX) and contracts for differences (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed deposits. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please consider your investment objectives and risk tolerance carefully before trading.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions-including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others-EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world's best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers-trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC's subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities - namely through the UN Foundation's United to Beat Malaria initiative, Oxford University's Department of Economics, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

https://www.ebc.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9e268f0-38cc-4cf0-bd92-06a5ae03e622

Media Contact: Aldric Tinker Toyad Global PR Lead aldric.tinker@ebc.com Saiful Shamsudin Public Relations Executive saiful.shamsudin@ebc.com