DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPX) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 77.3305 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58526350 CODE: LSPX ISIN: LU0496786XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX Sequence No.: 432118 EQS News ID: 2348006 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)