

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to nearly a 2-week low of 0.8656 against the euro and a 9-day low of 1.0614 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 0.8645 and 1.0650, respectively.



Against the yen and the U.S. dollar, the pound edged down to 214.92 and 1.3409 from an early high of 215.44 and 1.3436, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the euro, 1.05 against the franc, 212.00 against the yen and 1.33 against the greenback.



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