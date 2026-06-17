

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 17.06.2026 - 11.00 am



- DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS RATHBONES PRICE TARGET TO 1700 (2100) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES RAISES AO WORLD PRICE TARGET TO 160 (155) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS WH SMITH PRICE TARGET TO 575 (700) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - ODDO BHF RAISES ANTOFAGASTA PRICE TARGET TO 4050 (3900) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - RBC RESUMES BODYCOTE PLC WITH 'SECTOR PERFORM' - TARGET 750 PENCE



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