Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCID: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a high-resolution helicopter-borne geophysical survey over the Company's Clay Howells West rare earth element ("REE") property located in Ontario.

The airborne survey is being completed by Geo Data Solutions GDS Inc. ("GDS") and is designed to acquire magnetic, radiometric/spectrometric and VLF-EM geophysical data over the property area. The survey is expected to provide important new datasets to assist in the interpretation of lithological contacts, structural features, radiometric responses and potential exploration targets associated with REE mineralization.

The planned survey will include closely spaced traverse lines at approximately 50-metre line spacing and tie lines at approximately 350-metre spacing. The survey is expected to comprise approximately 1,036 line-kilometres of data acquisition, subject to final flight conditions, operational considerations and safety requirements. GDS plans to complete the survey using a helicopter-borne system equipped to collect total magnetic field, gamma-ray spectrometric and VLF-EM data.

Table 1: Airborne Geophysical Survey Details





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Medaro also reports that its ground exploration program at the Clay Howells West REE property is progressing well. The ground program includes field prospecting, geological mapping and sampling work designed to evaluate priority areas, identify prospective lithologies and alteration, and provide direct field observations for correlation with the airborne geophysical data.

Upon completion, results from the airborne geophysical survey and the ongoing ground fieldwork will be compiled and integrated into a single exploration database. The combined interpretation will be used to refine priority targets and guide the next phase of exploration work at the Clay Howells West REE property, which may include additional prospecting, detailed sampling, trenching and/or drill-target definition, as warranted.

Survey Equipment, Procedures and Quality Control

The airborne geophysical survey is being completed using a helicopter-borne system designed to acquire high-resolution magnetic, radiometric/spectrometric and VLF-EM data. The survey system includes a cesium-vapour airborne magnetometer, a Radiation Solutions RSX-5 spectrometer for potassium, uranium and thorium radiometric measurements, a multi-channel VLF-EM system, differential GPS navigation, radar altimeter, and a ground magnetic base station for monitoring diurnal magnetic variations. Survey lines are planned at approximately 50-metre spacing, with tie lines at approximately 350-metre spacing. Quality-control procedures include daily verification of digital data, flight-path accuracy checks, monitoring of aircraft altitude and speed, synchronization of airborne and base-station data using GPS time, review of magnetic noise and diurnal variations, and re-flights where required to replace missing or out-of-specification data. Final processing will include correction, levelling, gridding and compilation of magnetic, radiometric and VLF products for interpretation and target generation.

Clay Howells West Project - Background and Opportunity

The Clay Howells West Project is located in northern Ontario, approximately 50 kilometres north-northeast of Kapuskasing, within the broader Clay-Howells alkalic intrusive/carbonatite complex. The area is characterized by syenites, carbonatites, massive magnetite units, fault-altered breccias and syenite breccias. Historical regional datasets indicate that parts of the broader complex are associated with magnetic and radiometric anomalies. Historical exploration in the area dates to the 1950s and was largely focused on magnetic anomalies and nearby occurrences. The Company considers the Project to be prospective for rare earth element exploration; however, the Project remains at an early stage, and additional work is required to evaluate its mineral potential.

"Commencement of the airborne geophysical survey marks an important step in advancing our understanding of the Clay Howells West REE property," said Mark Ireton, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Medaro Mining Corp. "The integration of high-resolution magnetic, radiometric and VLF-EM data with the results of our ongoing ground exploration program will provide a stronger technical basis for identifying and prioritizing targets for the next phase of work."

The Company will provide further updates once the airborne survey data have been processed and interpreted, and once results from the field program have been received and reviewed.

The Company cautions that the Project is at an early stage of exploration. References to historical exploration, regional geology, nearby occurrences or adjacent mineralization are provided for geological context only and are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Project. The Company has not independently verified all historical information referenced in this news release, and such information should not be relied upon as current exploration results.

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Medaro Mining Corp.

Medaro is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects in Ontario, Quebec and Sweden. The Company's strategy is to build shareholder value through systematic exploration, disciplined project evaluation, and responsible development.

For more information, investors should review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion, timing and scope of the airborne geophysical survey; the progress and results of ground fieldwork; the integration and interpretation of airborne and ground exploration data; the identification and prioritization of exploration targets; and the nature and timing of future exploration work at the Clay Howells West REE property.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding contractor availability, weather conditions, field access, survey completion, data quality, receipt and interpretation of results, and the Company's ability to fund and complete future exploration programs. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration risk, operational risk, weather and access constraints, permitting and regulatory matters, contractor performance, availability of financing, commodity price fluctuations and general market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Figure 1: Survey Flight Lines Orientation





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Source: Medaro Mining Corp.