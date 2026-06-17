

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks turned in a mixed performance Wednesday morning with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later today, and the signing of a peace agreement by Washington and Tehran later this week in Switzerland.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18.20 points or 0.22% at 8,465.47 at noon.



Schneider Electric gained 2%. Legrand, Saint Gobain and Safran moved up 1.3%, 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.



Defense technology company Thales gained about 1% after it entered into a strategic partnership with Renault Group to develop and industrialize the large-scale production of the TOUTATIS loitering munition.



Airbus, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Kering, BNP Paribas and LVMH posted moderate gains.



Among the losers, Orange shed about 3.7%. EssilorLuxottica drifted lower by 2.7%, while Stellantis lost 1.6%. Sanofi, Carrefour, ArcelorMittal, Dassault Systemes, Eurofins Scientific, Renault, Engie, Euronext and Accor moved lower by 0.5%-1.4%.



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