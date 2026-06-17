Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held June 16, 2026 (the "Meeting"), all of the nominees for election as directors of the Company referred to in its notice of meeting and information circular dated May 8, 2026 for the Meeting were elected.

A total of 90,692,992 common shares representing 35.50% of the outstanding common shares of the Company were voted by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results for the election of directors at the Meeting were as follows:

Resolution Vote Type Total Votes % Voted Kenneth Cawkell For

Withheld 86,423,506

2,024,930 97.71%

2.29% John Kim For

Withheld 86,416,298

2,032,138 97.70%

2.30% Sybil E Jen Lau For

Withheld 87,483,574

964,862 98.91%

1.09% Thomas Liston For

Withheld 86,974,569

1,473,867 98.33%

1.67% Tara McCarville For

Withheld 86,114,137

2,334,299 97.36%

2.64% Hamed Shahbazi For

Withheld 86,526,111

1,922,325 97.83%

2.17%

In addition, shareholders approved all other matters considered at the Meeting, the results of which are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on June 16, 2026.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates approximately270 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly-traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.

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Source: WELL Health Technologies Corp.