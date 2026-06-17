Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held June 16, 2026 (the "Meeting"), all of the nominees for election as directors of the Company referred to in its notice of meeting and information circular dated May 8, 2026 for the Meeting were elected.
A total of 90,692,992 common shares representing 35.50% of the outstanding common shares of the Company were voted by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results for the election of directors at the Meeting were as follows:
|Resolution
|Vote Type
|Total Votes
|% Voted
|Kenneth Cawkell
|For
Withheld
|86,423,506
2,024,930
|97.71%
2.29%
|John Kim
|For
Withheld
|86,416,298
2,032,138
|97.70%
2.30%
|Sybil E Jen Lau
|For
Withheld
|87,483,574
964,862
|98.91%
1.09%
|Thomas Liston
|For
Withheld
|86,974,569
1,473,867
|98.33%
1.67%
|Tara McCarville
|For
Withheld
|86,114,137
2,334,299
|97.36%
2.64%
|Hamed Shahbazi
|For
Withheld
|86,526,111
1,922,325
|97.83%
2.17%
In addition, shareholders approved all other matters considered at the Meeting, the results of which are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on June 16, 2026.
WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"
Hamed Shahbazi
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director
About WELL Health Technologies Corp.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates approximately270 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly-traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.
For further information:
Pardeep Sangha
Vice President, Investor Relations
investor@well.company
604-628-7266
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301840
Source: WELL Health Technologies Corp.