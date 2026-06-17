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WKN: A2P1UY | ISIN: US14448C1045 | Ticker-Symbol: 4PN
Tradegate
17.06.26 | 13:08
61,64 Euro
+0,52 % +0,32
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,2461,6413:21
61,2061,6413:16
PR Newswire
17.06.2026 13:06 Uhr
117 Leser
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Carrier Global Corporation: Carrier Announces Leadership Transition for Its Climate Solutions Europe Segment; Thomas Donato Appointed President

Donato is a highly accomplished global business leader with extensive experience leading large industrial technology businesses, managing complex global P&Ls, driving transformation, delivering growth and building high-performing teams. Most recently, he served as CEO of Bosch Power Tools and previously held senior executive leadership positions at Bosch Rexroth, Rockwell Automation and ABB.

During his nine years with Carrier and Viessmann Climate Solutions, Heim played a pivotal role in leading the successful integration of Viessmann Climate Solutions with Carrier and bringing together the residential and commercial HVAC businesses in Europe. His leadership strengthened the company's operations, portfolio and market position, leaving Climate Solutions Europe well positioned for its next phase of growth and value creation.

"We are grateful to Thomas Heim for his many contributions to Carrier and for the leadership he demonstrated throughout the successful integration of Viessmann Climate Solutions and the transformation of our European business," said David Gitlin, Chairman and CEO, Carrier. "We are excited to welcome Thomas Donato to Carrier and confident that his extensive global leadership experience will help build on this strong foundation and lead Climate Solutions Europe through its next chapter of growth."

About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. Through cutting-edge advancements?in climate solutions such as?temperature control, air quality and transportation, we improve lives, empower critical industries and ensure the safe transport of food, life-saving medicines and more. Since inventing modern air conditioning in 1902, we lead with purpose: enhancing the lives we live and the world we share. We continue to lead because of our world-class, inclusive workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit?carrier.com?or?follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carrier-announces-leadership-transition-for-its-climate-solutions-europe-segment-thomas-donato-appointed-president-302802456.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.