

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A sentiment of cautious optimism reverberates in global markets ahead of the first FOMC led by the new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and the potential forward guidance on interest rates. The interim peace deal between the U.S. and Iran also swayed market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are directionless ahead of a widely expected pause by the Federal Reserve. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets too had finished trading on a broadly positive note.



Dollar Index is trading close to the flatline. Sovereign bond yields mostly declined, lifting prices.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have rallied around half a percent. Gold is trading slightly below the flatline. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,994.50, down 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,518.50, up 0.09% Germany's DAX at 24,910.57, down 0.02% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,497.62, up 0.03% France's CAC 40 at 8,464.41, up 0.20% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,286.85, up 0.47% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 69,980.00, up 0.83% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,966.30, up 0.54% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,108.08, up 0.40% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,312.16, down 0.74% South Korea's KOSPI at 8,864.24, up 1.58%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.58, up 0.04% EUR/USD at 1.1603, down 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3417, down 0.10% USD/JPY at 160.20, down 0.14% AUD/USD at 0.7059, down 0.10% USD/CAD at 1.4005, up 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.430%, up 0.20% Germany at 2.9265%, down 0.47% France at 3.663%, down 0.33% U.K. at 4.7460%, down 0.94% Japan at 2.606%, down 1.10%.



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $79.33, up 0.47%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $76.38, up 0.43%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,348.20, down 0.14%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $70.03, up 0.02%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,782.61, down 2.61% Ethereum at $1,768.87, down 1.21% BNB at $601.03, down 2.19% XRP at $1.19, down 3.42% Solana at $72.36, down 3.31%



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