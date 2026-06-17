Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Criterium Energy Ltd. (TSXV: CEQ) ("Criterium" or the "Company"), an independent upstream energy development and production company focused on energizing growth for Southeast Asia today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on June 16, 2026. These results and the Management Presentation provided are also available on the Company's website: Criterium Energy.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Management team, we extend our sincere appreciation to our dedicated and engaged shareholder base, which continues to grow," said Matthew Klukas, President and CEO of Criterium. "The strategic diversification towards gas has resulted in a 70% increase in 2P Reserves and is supported by mid- to long-term oil optionality in our existing fields via waterflood and accessing new reservoir intervals. Execution is now critical to deliver first gas from SE-MGH and continue to build on this momentum, converting resources, to reserves, to cash flow. The continued involvement from our shareholders reflects strong support for our strategy of delivering results driving growth throughout our portfolio, and a shared understanding of the opportunities in the Southeast Asia region."

Results of the shareholder votes on all matters to be considered are as follows;

Election of Directors

MOTION FOR % FOR WITHHELD % WITHHELD DATUK BRIAN ANDERSON 9,296,765 83.39% 1,852,500 16.62% MATTHEW KLUKAS 9,296,765 83.39% 1,852,500 16.62% BEN ARNOTT 9,296,765 83.39% 1,852,500 16.62% DAVID B. DUNLOP 9,296,765 83.39% 1,852,500 16.62% MICHELE STANNERS 9,296,765 83.39% 1,852,500 16.62%

Appointment of Auditors

The re-approval of EY Canada LLP as the Company's auditors for the year 2026 was approved with 100% of the votes cast.

Approval of Share Awards Plan

MOTION FOR % FOR WITHHELD % WITHHELD STOCK OPTION PLAN 11,056,065 99.16% 0 0.00% SHARE AWARD INCENTIVE PLAN 11,056,065 99.16% 0 0.00%

Stay Connected to Criterium

Shareholders and other interested parties who would like to learn more about the Criterium opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website, review a recent corporate presentation, and follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn for ongoing corporate updates and relevant international oil and gas industry information.

For further information please visit our website (www.criteriumenergy.com) or contact:

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Source: Criterium Energy Ltd.