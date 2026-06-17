Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre-Marc Gagnon, P.Eng., as Operations Director for the Company's Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec ("Montauban Project").

Mr. Gagnon brings a diverse combination of operational and technical experience spanning pit and underground mining, exploration, drilling, and project development. His background includes hands-on involvement in underground mine development at Dhilmar's Éléonore operation, where he gained direct exposure to the realities of production environments and developed a comprehensive understanding of the mining cycle, including drilling and blasting, ground support systems, ventilation requirements, and material handling activities.

In addition, Mr. Gagnon has held progressively responsible technical and operational roles with organizations including Technologies & Services Oxx Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, FTE Drilling, Newmont Corporation and G.E.T.T. Gold Inc., where he gained experience in drilling coordination, surveying, ventilation, technical consulting services, and drill & blast activities. This diverse background has strengthened his ability to manage multidisciplinary teams, coordinate field operations, and support the successful execution of mining projects.

At G.E.T.T. Gold, Mr. Gagnon contributed to the research & development and implementation of innovative mining technologies aimed at improving extraction efficiency and reducing dilution through more selective mining practices.

Mr. Gagnon's blend of field experience, technical expertise, and project coordination enhances ESGold's operational capabilities as the Company progresses the Montauban Project toward construction and future production.

Strengthening Montauban Execution Team

In his role with ESGold, Mr. Gagnon will support site execution, operational readiness, contractor coordination, technical planning, and the continued advancement of the Montauban Project as the Company moves toward operations.

The appointment reflects ESGold's continued focus on building a practical and technically capable operations team in Québec. As construction and site preparation activities continue, the Company remains focused on execution, coordination, and disciplined advancement of the infrastructure required to support the next stage of the Montauban Project.

CEO Commentary

"Pierre-Marc brings practical Québec-based operating experience at an important stage for ESGold," said Gordon Robb, Chief Executive Officer of ESGold Corp. "His recent hands-on experience at Éléonore, combined with his background in drilling, field coordination, technical planning, and mine operations, strengthens our execution team as we continue advancing Montauban."

"Our focus remains on building the team and systems required to move Montauban forward properly. Pierre-Marc adds real field experience and technical discipline to our operations group, and we are pleased to welcome him to ESGold."

RSU Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 25,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Pierre-Marc Gagnon pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan ("Plan"). This grant is in addition to 125,000 RSUs previously granted to Mr. Gagnon in May 2026, bringing the total number of RSUs granted to Mr. Gagnon to 150,000. The RSUs vest immediately and may be converted into the same number of common shares, settled in cash equal to the fair market value of the common shares on the settlement date, or a combination thereof and pursuant to the terms of the Plan, and as determined by the Board of Directors of the Company. This RSUs are subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Montauban Project Update

ESGold continues to advance construction and operational readiness activities at its fully permitted Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec. The Company's current work program includes continued site preparation, coordination of contractors and technical teams, installation and integration of key processing components, and preparation of supporting operational systems.

The Company also continues to advance its broader Montauban exploration model, including ongoing integration of geological, geophysical, and historical datasets to support future exploration targeting across the district.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

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For further information please contact ir@esgold.com or 604-885-1348, or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at gordon@esgold.com or 250-217-2321.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding metallurgical recoveries, project economics, construction timelines, and exploration potential. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: construction of the Montauban facilities, timing and completion of the same (if any) and proposed commencement of operations of the Company; conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of operations and exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301813

Source: ESGold Corp.