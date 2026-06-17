Flat Capital AB: Flat Capital invests SEK 7.4 million in PlutoVets

Flat Capital AB (publ) ("Flat Capital") is making an initial investment of approximately SEK 7.4 million in Pluto Care AB ("PlutoVets"), thereby becoming, together with founders Savera Faridoon and Caroline Hjelm, the company's largest shareholder. PlutoVets offers veterinary care on the pet owner's terms, with a focus on accessibility, transparency and a seamless experience throughout the entire care journey.

PlutoVets was founded in 2025 by Savera, former Head of Global Brand at Klarna, and Caroline Hjelm, former Director of Marketing at Voi. Together they are now building the next generation of animal healthcare - a modern, integrated veterinary service combining home visits, clinic, dental care and a digital experience built around the pet owner and the animal's wellbeing. In a short time, the company has built a strong brand and strong growth, with its clinic in Kungsholmen, Stockholm, as its hub combined with home visits.

The investment was made possible through Flat's network of leading entrepreneurs and investors. Flat now enters as an active owner and well-capitalised partner to support the company's continued expansion into new markets and accelerated product development.

Rickard El Tarzi, CEO of Flat Capital:

"Veterinary care is an attractive market with strong growth that has more than doubled over the past 10 years. PlutoVets is now building an exciting new business model centred on the pet owner and the animal's wellbeing. We look forward to supporting the company as a long-term partner as it now takes the next step on its growth journey."

In connection with the investment, Rickard El Tarzi joins the board of PlutoVets.

Read more about PlutoVets here: https://www.plutovets.com/

For further information, please contact:

Rickard El Tarzi, CEO, ret@flatcapital.com, +46 (0) 73 622 38 71

Certified Adviser:

Flat Capital's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 (0) 8 604 22 55

About Flat Capital

Flat Capital is a listed investment company with an unusually uncomplicated business idea: to invest in what creates the greatest value over time, as cost-effectively as possible. Flat has a broad investment mandate across sectors, geographies and asset classes. What the portfolio companies have in common is that they challenge established structures. Flat consists of a small team, combined with Sebastian Siemiatkowski's experience and global network. This means that Flat has access to unique opportunities and can act quickly and resource-efficiently. The result is the exceptionally successful investments Flat has made since its founding. Flat Capital is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has more than 25,000 shareholders. More information is available at: www.flatcapital.com