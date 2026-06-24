On request of Flat Capital AB (publ), company registration number 556941-0110, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading with effect from 25 June 2026. The B-shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
As per today's date the company has a total of 497,842,121 shares where 140,916,996 A-shares and 356,925,125 B-shares.
|Short name:
|FLAT B
|ISIN code:
|SE0016609846
|Order book ID:
|233152
|Maximum number of B-shares to be listed:
|356,925,125
|Clearing:
|CCP Cleared
|Segment:
|Mid Cap Stockholm SEK
|Market segment:
|STO Equities CCP / 182
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC code:
|XSTO
ICB Classification:
|Industry code:
|30 Financials
|Supersector code:
|3020 Financial Services
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
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