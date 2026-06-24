On request of Flat Capital AB (publ), company registration number 556941-0110, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading with effect from 25 June 2026. The B-shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



As per today's date the company has a total of 497,842,121 shares where 140,916,996 A-shares and 356,925,125 B-shares.

Short name: FLAT B ISIN code: SE0016609846 Order book ID: 233152 Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 356,925,125 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Mid Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: XSTO



ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.