Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement ("MOA") with a Malaysia-based digital certification authority to develop a Malaysia-specific version of QSE's Quantum Preparedness Assessment ("QPA") platform.

The QPA version being developed for Malaysia is intended to help National Critical Information Infrastructure ("NCII") organizations assess their readiness under Malaysia's Cyber Security Act 2024, Act 854. The solution is expected to help organizations identify compliance gaps, document risk assessments, track corrective actions, manage audit evidence and maintain cybersecurity governance records.

Under the MOA, QSE and the Malaysian partner intend to host the solution within Malaysian sovereign infrastructure, with data residency in Malaysia. The parties expect the QPA platform to be deployed on-premises in the partner's Malaysian data centre, supporting local control of customer data and alignment with Malaysian regulatory requirements.

QSE believes the MOA provides an important regional channel for QPA and positions the platform within a trusted digital certification ecosystem serving Malaysian enterprises, government-linked organizations and regulated sectors.

"Act 854 creates a clear need for Malaysian organizations to understand their cybersecurity posture, document their risks and show progress against compliance requirements," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Through this MOA, we are adapting QPA for the Malaysian market and aligning it with a trusted local infrastructure and certification environment."

QPA is designed to give organizations a practical view of their cybersecurity and cryptographic readiness. The platform helps customers assess exposure, prioritize remediation and create a clear roadmap for improving resilience. In Malaysia, QSE expects the localized version of QPA to support Act 854 readiness, certification reviews, regulatory reporting and ongoing compliance monitoring.

"This MOA supports our partner-led growth strategy," added Mr. Carefoot. "Our goal is to place QSE technology inside trusted regional ecosystems where customers already look for identity, security and certification support. Malaysia represents an important market for cybersecurity readiness, and the sovereign hosting model supports the data residency requirements that are critical for public-sector and regulated customers."

The MOA also supports QSE's broader international expansion strategy across Southeast Asia, where governments and enterprises are increasing investment in cybersecurity readiness, data protection and post-quantum migration planning.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

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Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.