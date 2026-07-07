Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, is pleased to announce that it will participate in CYDES 2026, one of Southeast Asia's premier cybersecurity conferences, where the Company plans to showcase its portfolio of post-quantum cybersecurity solutions in collaboration with a regional digital trust and cybersecurity partner.

Throughout the conference, QSE plans to demonstrate practical enterprise cybersecurity products designed to help organizations identify encryption risk, protect user identities and secure sensitive data, including:

QPrime Quantum Preparedness Assessment, which helps organizations identify cryptographic exposure and prioritize migration planning

QAuth quantum-ready authentication, designed to strengthen enterprise login and identity security

Quantum Secure Storage, designed to help protect sensitive data against current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks

Enterprise cryptographic migration solutions that support longer-term planning for post-quantum security requirements

CYDES brings together government agencies, regulators, and critical infrastructure operators from across Asia-Pacific to discuss emerging cyber threats and next-generation security technologies.

QSE's participation supports the Company's broader Southeast Asia expansion strategy and follows recent commercial activity within Malaysia's financial-services sector.

Management believes the region represents a meaningful growth opportunity as governments, critical infrastructure operators and regulated enterprises begin evaluating how to prepare for quantum-related cybersecurity risks.

"CYDES provides an important platform to engage directly with government agencies that are moving from awareness to action on post-quantum cybersecurity," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Before agencies and organizations can protect themselves, they need to understand where their encryption, identity and data risks exist. QSE's platform is designed to make that process practical, clear and manageable."

During the conference, Company representatives plan to meet with government organizations and strategic partners to discuss practical approaches toward post-quantum readiness.

The Company believes demand for quantum migration planning is accelerating as governments and standards bodies encourage organizations to assess cryptographic risk, inventory vulnerable systems and begin planning future migration strategies.

"Post-quantum security is quickly moving from a technical discussion to a business and compliance priority," added Mr. Carefoot. "Events such as CYDES allow us to show that QSE is focused on practical solutions organizations can start using today, rather than waiting for the quantum threat to become an immediate operational problem."

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit www.qse-corp.com or contact sales@qse-corp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304210

Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.