Report outlines actions helping to reduce environmental impact, advance health equity and engage a purpose-driven workforce

Hologic, Inc., a global leader in women's health, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report. The new report coincides with Hologic's 40th anniversary and underscores how the company's longstanding purpose to enable healthier lives for women everywhere, every day continues to drive progress for patients, communities and the planet.

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Hologic 2025 Sustainability Report

"We have always firmly believed that our success as a company is fundamentally tied to our ability and commitment to help women worldwide live healthier lives," said Sharon Vidal, Chief Sustainability Officer at Hologic. "Together with our customers and partners, we're taking measurable steps to increase global access to innovative medical technologies while pursuing a more sustainable and equitable future for all."

Hologic's Sustainability Report details progress on environmental sustainability efforts and advancements championing women's health, employee engagement, community support and responsible business practices.

Key highlights include:

Championing women's health : Hologic's women's health solutions impacted the lives of more than 199 million people in 2025. 1 The continuation of the Hologic Global Women's Health Index, Hologic Global Access Initiative and Project Health Equity helped generate new women's health data, support expanded screening efforts and strengthen health systems for women in underserved communities.

: Hologic's women's health solutions impacted the lives of more than 199 million people in 2025. The continuation of the Hologic Global Women's Health Index, Hologic Global Access Initiative and Project Health Equity helped generate new women's health data, support expanded screening efforts and strengthen health systems for women in underserved communities. Advancing climate goals : In 2025, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated Hologic's expanded climate targets, including a commitment to cut emissions in half by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

: In 2025, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated Hologic's expanded climate targets, including a commitment to cut emissions in half by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050. Delivering strong environmental progress : Measured against a 2020 baseline, Hologic has reduced operational emissions by 27%, value-chain emissions by 16% and water intensity by 13%, while diverting 62% of waste from landfills and sourcing 52% of its electricity from renewable energy.

: Measured against a 2020 baseline, Hologic has reduced operational emissions by 27%, value-chain emissions by 16% and water intensity by 13%, while diverting 62% of waste from landfills and sourcing 52% of its electricity from renewable energy. Raising awareness of critical health issues : Hologic earned more than 60 million media impressions on women's health awareness initiatives, including the "Bust the Myth," "Live Comfortably" and "Better is Possible" campaigns. Alongside ongoing, patient-first programs and partnerships, these efforts helped educate more people about women's health conditions, screening guidelines, risk factors, treatment options and the importance of early detection.

: Hologic earned more than 60 million media impressions on women's health awareness initiatives, including the "Bust the Myth," "Live Comfortably" and "Better is Possible" campaigns. Alongside ongoing, patient-first programs and partnerships, these efforts helped educate more people about women's health conditions, screening guidelines, risk factors, treatment options and the importance of early detection. Maintaining an engaged, purpose-driven workforce: 93% of employees feel Hologic's mission makes their job important. The company earned Gallup's highest employee engagement honor for the fifth consecutive year, placing Hologic in the 98th percentile compared with similar sized organizations.

To read the full report, visit www.hologic.com/sustainability.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is a global leader in women's health focused on developing innovative medical technologies that effectively detect, diagnose and treat health conditions and raise the standard of care around the world. To learn more, visit Hologic.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

Hologic, The Science of Sure and Better is Possible are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

References

Lives impacted: number of assays, mammograms, surgical treatments and other Hologic procedures.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Bridget Perry

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(+1) 508.263.8654

bridget.perry@hologic.com