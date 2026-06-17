Snowflake Data Clean Rooms will power Unlimitail's upcoming Global Retail Media Data Hub, enabling privacy-preserving, closed-loop retail media across 250 million shoppers

Retail media at scale: Unlimitail's network spans 120 retail sites reaching 250 million shoppers and more than 3 billion page views per month, with more than 35 retail partners already active across Europe and Latin America

Unlimitail's network spans 120 retail sites reaching 250 million shoppers and more than 3 billion page views per month, with more than 35 retail partners already active across Europe and Latin America Proof via real checkout data: Brands and retailers can measure whether campaigns actually drove purchases, not just clicks, because Unlimitail's network has direct access to transaction data at the point of sale

Brands and retailers can measure whether campaigns actually drove purchases, not just clicks, because Unlimitail's network has direct access to transaction data at the point of sale Built on a privacy-preserving foundation: Snowflake Data Clean Rooms enable data collaboration across retailers, brands, and agencies without customer data leaving the retailer's environment

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced that Unlimitail, a leader in omnichannel retail media, has selected Snowflake to power its retail media network. Unlimitail will build its upcoming Global Retail Media Data Hub on Snowflake, using Snowflake Data Clean Rooms to allow retailers to activate first-party data at scale and collaborate securely, without data ever leaving their own environments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260617210298/en/

Unlimitail Chooses Snowflake to Power Privacy-Preserving Retail Media Across Europe and Latin America

Retail media is one of the fastest-growing channels in digital advertising, but also one of the most fragmented. According to Publicis's 8th eRetail Media Barometer, nearly two-thirds of European advertisers now invest in audience extension through retail media, and approximately half allocate more than 20% of their total media mix to the channel. As investment scales, two challenges are holding back its full potential: managing data collaboration securely across a multi-retailer ecosystem, and proving genuine ROI beyond clicks and impressions.

Unlimitail understands these challenges firsthand. For several years, the company has operated Carrefour's first-party data in real-world conditions, both onsite and offsite, and has extended its model to retailers including MediaMarkt Saturn, MyOrigines, ID Kids, and Hygie 31. Activating each retailer's data traditionally required moving it into a centralized system, a step few retailers would accept. Building on Snowflake removes that barrier.

With Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, retailers and brands across Unlimitail's network can analyze shared audiences and measure campaign outcomes against real purchase data, measuring whether campaigns actually drove purchases, not just clicks. Role-based controls and Snowflake's zero-copy architecture help ensure each retailer sees only what they need to, while keeping privacy measures intact.

That collaboration also scales to many players at once. Retailers, brands, publishers and third-party data partners can contribute, analyze and activate data together in a single, controlled environment without any party exposing their raw data to others. The result is richer, more complete audience intelligence across the entire Unlimitail ecosystem.

Unlimitail plans to launch its Global Retail Media Data Hub on Snowflake later this year, a platform that will serve as the single connection point for retailers, brands and agencies across Europe and LATAM.

"Retail media is only as powerful as the trust and data behind it, and that trust has to be earned, not assumed," said Alexis Marcombe, Chief Executive Officer, Unlimitail. "By building on Snowflake, we can give every retailer in our network full control of their first-party data while also giving brands the closed-loop proof they've been asking for. We are building the infrastructure to become the global standard for how retail media works."

"Most retail media measurement stops at the click. With Unlimitail, brands can go all the way to the receipt, and that changes the conversation they can have about the ROI of their retail media investment," said Simon Contreras, Industry Principal, Retail Consumer Goods, Snowflake. "Snowflake makes it possible to do that at scale, across markets and retail partners, without any retailer giving up control of their data."

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About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 13,900 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest companies, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

About Unlimitail

Unlimitail is an international retail media structure offering brands and retailers the opportunity to deploy their retail media strategies in a simplified, unified and optimised way. It enables a better understanding of consumers, the activation of targeted and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as end-to-end measurement of the effectiveness of these campaigns, from increased visibility to increased sales. The company stands out in the market today thanks to its cutting-edge advertising technology suite, which unifies onsite and offsite, and also thanks to its global reach and the quality of its data, accumulating more than 2 billion monthly page views and covering more than 250 million addressable customers worldwide.

For more information about Unlimitail, please visit Unlimitail.com.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260617210298/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Olivia Kealey

Corporate PR Senior Lead, Snowflake

press@snowflake.com



Unlimitail Communications:

communication@unlimitail.com