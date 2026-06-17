

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation moderated in May to the lowest level in more than a year, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 2.1 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 2.5 percent increase in the previous month. Moreover, this was the slowest inflation rate since February 2025.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.0 percent in May from 3.8 percent in April. Meanwhile, inflation based on transportation accelerated to 2.9 percent from 2.5 percent, and the deflation in clothing and footwear prices softened to 4.3 percent from 5.8 percent. Housing and utility costs were 2.5 percent costlier compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, the HICP dropped 0.9 percent.



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