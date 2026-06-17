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WKN: 850501 | ISIN: US1101221083 | Ticker-Symbol: BRM
Tradegate
17.06.26 | 16:29
48,295 Euro
+0,24 % +0,115
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Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
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48,12048,19516:47
48,06048,25516:47
PR Newswire
17.06.2026 16:30 Uhr
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Bristol Myers Squibb Appoints Mayada Al-Ahmad as General Manager for Saudi Arabia & Gulf Countries

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has appointed Mayada Al-Ahmad to the position of General Manager of Saudi Arabia and Gulf Countries effective June 1, 2026. In this role, Mayada will lead the affiliate spanning Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Jordan, with responsibility for advancing BMS's mission to deliver transformative medicines to patients across the region.

"As she assumes this new leadership role, Mayada's deep understanding of the Saudi and Gulf markets along with her strong regional network, position her well to lead this important affiliate into its next phase of growth. Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing our mission across the region, aligning seamlessly with national & regional health transformation priorities." said Michelle Calope, Senior Vice President | Head of Intercontinental Markets, Bristol Myers Squibb. Michelle.

Mayada brings over 24 years of progressive leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry, spanning commercial, strategic, and country management functions across diverse geographies, including the Middle East, Africa, Türkiye, Russia, and Intercontinental markets. She has broad therapeutic expertise in Oncology, Hematology, Cardiovascular, Neuroscience, and Diabetes; and has consistently demonstrated an ability to drive performance and cultivate strong, high-performing, patient-centric teams within varied and challenging market environments.

Commenting on her new appointment, Mayada Al-Ahmad, General Manager, Saudi Arabia & Gulf Countries, Bristol Myers Squibb, said: "I am honored and enthusiastic to step into this pivotal role, leading Bristol Myers Squibb's efforts across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Countries. It is a privilege to contribute to our vital mission of delivering innovative medicines and making a meaningful difference in patients' lives throughout this dynamic region. I look forward to working closely with our talented team and valued partners to further our commitment to health and scientific advancement."

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science at Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bristol-myers-squibb-appoints-mayada-al-ahmad-as-general-manager-for-saudi-arabia--gulf-countries-302803235.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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