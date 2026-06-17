Cavotec Group AB: Cavotec appoints Christoffer Robertsson as new CFO

Cavotec has appointed Christoffer Robertsson as new CFO, effective 17 August 2026. Christoffer Robertsson succeeds Joakim Wahlquist who is leaving Cavotec for another assignment as previously communicated.

Christoffer Robertsson is a finance executive and CFO with extensive international experience in business control and performance management in industrial and project-based environments. He most recently comes from the role as CFO of NOVO Energy, originally formed by Northvolt and Volvo Cars, where he built the finance function from the ground up.

Christoffer Robertsson started his career at ABB and then became CFO of Norwegian Spenncon, owned by Bain Capital. In 2019, he joined Northvolt to lead finance and project control for Northvolt Ett, the company's first gigafactory in Skellefteå. In 2022, he took over as CFO of NOVO Energy.

"I am delighted to welcome Christoffer to Cavotec," says David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec. "Christoffer's extensive international experience in business development and performance management in industrial environments and project-driven organisations makes him well-suited to the role of CFO of Cavotec. He will be a key person in continuing to build a stronger Cavotec and create value for our stakeholders."

"It is with great enthusiasm that I take on the role of CFO at Cavotec," says Christoffer Robertsson. "Cavotec is a leading international engineering company that contributes to reducing carbon dioxide emissions in ports and industrial environments. I look forward to contributing to the development of Cavotec and being part of an innovative, industrial business."

Christoffer Robertsson holds a Bachelor of Business Management, with a major in International Business, at the University of Queensland and a Master of Business, with a major in Applied Finance, at Queensland University of Technology, Australia. He was born in 1986.

Current CFO Joakim Wahlquist will remain at Cavotec until 10 September 2026 to ensure an effective handover to his successor.

Contacts

Joakim Wahlquist

CFO

Telephone: +46 8 556 522 00

Email: joakim.wahlquist@cavotec.com

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications. Backed by over 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.