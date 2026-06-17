Levittown, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - ProcureAM, LLC, issuer of the Procure Space ETF, (NASDAQ: UFO) today announced that SpaceX* (NASDAQ: SPCX) has been added to the fund following the latest reconstitution of the VettaFi Space Index(SM) (NYSE: SPACE), the index UFO tracks.

SpaceX joins UFO at a weight of 6.17% as of June 16th, 2026, following its public listing on June 12th, 2026. Inclusion was driven by the VettaFi Space Index(SM) methodology, which sets thresholds for market capitalization, trading volume, and space-related revenue.

For years, exposure to SpaceX meant an SPV (special purpose vehicle), an accredited investor check, an access premium, and a multi-year lockup. The most-watched name in the space economy was also the hardest one to own. With UFO, that changes. SpaceX is now a direct holding in an exchange-traded fund, available in a single trade.

UFO, launched in April 2019, is the first ETF built specifically around the global space economy. The fund holds companies across satellite communications, launch services, GPS and navigation, space-based imagery, and aerospace and defense. SpaceX is the latest addition to a portfolio that has been tracking the public space economy since before it had a name.

"For a decade, investors have asked us how to get SpaceX exposure through a public vehicle," said Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ProcureAM. "UFO is now that vehicle, with the transparency and daily liquidity of an ETF."

UFO is rebalanced and reconstituted in accordance with the VettaFi Space Index(SM) methodology. The index, originally developed in partnership with the Space Foundation, was the first Certified Space Data Product recognized by that organization.

For a complete list of UFO holdings, visit https://procureetfs.com/ufo/.

About ProcureAM, LLC

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is the issuer of the Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ: UFO). Based in Levittown, Pennsylvania, the firm specializes in thematic ETFs designed to give investors transparent access to emerging sectors of the global economy.

Important Information

The VettaFi Space Index(SM) is a modified capitalization-weighted, free float- and space revenue percentage-adjusted equity index designed to serve as an equity benchmark for a globally traded portfolio of companies that are engaged in space-related business. It is not possible to invest in an index.

*As of June 16th, 2026, SpaceX (TICKER: SPCX) was a 6.17% holding in the Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ: UFO).

For a complete list of holdings in UFO, visit: https://procureetfs.com/ufo/. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Please consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds' principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index.

UFO is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301822

Source: Procure Holdings LLC