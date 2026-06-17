

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - In an effort to combat global drug and precursor chemical trafficking, the G7 summit has decided to create '7+ Ports Network to Combat Drug Trafficking'.



The new initiative aims to reinforce cooperation between G7 members and their partners' main maritime ports in coordination with the European Ports Alliance, the European Coalition Against Drugs and similar initiatives. This G7+ initiative will aim to better coordinate, share information and implement best practices, including through possible joint field visits to port authorities and law enforcement agencies, building on international regulations, such as the International Ship and Port Facility Security of the International Maritime Organization and G7 initiatives. To this end, an Inventory of G7 Initiatives and Best Practices to Counter Drug and Precursor Chemical Trafficking in Ports will be set up.



The Leaders of the G7 countries have tasked thier relevant Ministers to implement the Network by November, and to further strengthen the security of their sea ports against drug and precursor chemical trafficking, with particular focus on broadening cooperation with the private sector and enhancing port and shipping security standards.



The Ministers have also been asked to develop, by November, a comprehensive G7 Action Plan against the infiltration of legitimate public and private institutions by drug trafficking networks and organised criminal groups.



G7 will support relevant multilateral agencies and processes to further enhance global counternarcotics, including Interpol, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the International Narcotics Control Board, the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs, and the European Coalition Against Drugs.



The G7 leaders have agreed to tackle other forms of transnational organised crime and illicit financial flows associated with drug trafficking.



'We commit to disrupt the economic infrastructure enabling these illegal activities by strengthening financial investigations to trace, freeze, seize and confiscate associated proceeds and assets, including virtual assets,' says the G7 Leaders' declaration on the fight against drug trafficking.



Partner countries of the G7, Brazil and South Korea, also support this declaration.



Global drug trafficking has expanded significantly in recent years, driven by record levels of production, the adaptability of organised crime groups and the rise of global demand. It constitutes a major and increasing threat to national security fuelling corruption and violence.



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