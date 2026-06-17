

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced more than $1 billion in humanitarian and disaster response assistance to UNICEF and the World Food Program through new global macro awards, which cover life-saving support in more than 40 countries.



This announcement builds directly on the success of the Trump Administration's December 2025 'Humanitarian Reset' memorandum of understanding with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.



More than $218 million in assistance to UNICEF and more than $800 million to WFP were announced by the U.S. State Department Tuesday. They are the second and third in a series of global awards to the trusted and vetted implementing organizations. These awards replace the previous model of fragmented, duplicative individual grants that generated excessive overhead, created unpredictability for implementers, and diluted impact across many competing priorities.



UNICEF and WFP will use this funding to provide multi-sectoral assistance in countries with ongoing significant levels of humanitarian need, including Ethiopia, Myanmar, and Ukraine.



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